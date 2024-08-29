UN’s Globalist Elite in Panic: Undercover Video Shows UN Official Admits ‘Terrified’ of Second Trump Term, Doubts Institution’s Survival — Reveals U.N. is ‘95% Useless’ in Maintaining Global Peace

In a damning revelation, an undercover video released by Louder with Crowder’s MugClub Undercover unit has exposed the United Nations’ deep-rooted fears of a second term for former President Donald Trump.

The undercover video features Jorge Paoletti, an associate legal officer in the treaty section of the UN’s Office of Legal Affairs.

He openly admitted that the UN is “terrified” of another Trump administration and that the organization’s globalist ambitions directly clash with Trump’s America First policies.

Paoletti: One of the defining features of this MAGA movement is the ultranationalism. It’s a movement that is deeply nationalistic. It’s American first, Make America Great Again, America, America, America, we hate immigrants, we hate everybody that is not us, that doesn’t think like us, look like us, right? That’s the central element.

One of the main enemies [of the MAGA movement] are what they call the globalists. I’m the definition of a globalist…I’m not sure the United Nations as an institution is going to survive a second term by Donald Trump. MugClub Journalist: You said the United Nations? Wait, say that again? Paoletti: I’m not sure the UN is going to survive a second term from Trump. MugClub Journalist: Why do you say that? Paoletti: Because the purpose of Donald Trump is to end the international institutions that somehow level the playing field. He wants America First. MugClub Journalist: So, does the UN not want him? Paoletti: I mean, we are terrified.

Paoletti’s admissions didn’t stop there. He went on to reveal that globalism is not just a vague idea but a concrete goal of the United Nations.

He explained that one of the UN’s objectives is to foster a global identity where individuals see themselves as part of a planetary community rather than as citizens of a particular nation.

MugClub Journalist: So, is globalism one of the goals for the UN? Paoletti: Absolutely…It’s to create a space for- the creation of a consciousness of a species, of a planet, of an identity as a planet. One of the objectives of the UN is to create an identity of a global citizen. MugClub Journalist: Of a global citizen? Paoletti: Yes. Someone who shares an identity — a political identity with everybody on this planet. MugClub Journalist: Is that known, though? That the UN is- that that’s one of the goals of the UN? Trending: Tucker Carlson Wins the Internet — Trolls Kamala Harris with a Savage Fake Letter After She Pretended ‘Tucker’ Wrote Her Paoletti: Yes, yes. And that- and I get it. That is annoying for people that are ultra-nationalist…it’s a threat to the absolute power of the United States. MugClub Journalist: Why? Paoletti: Because they [American nationalists] don’t want an institution over the US telling the US what to do.

The video also sheds light on potential strategies that the UN and other international bodies could use to counter Trump’s policies if he were re-elected. Paoletti suggested that legal maneuvers through organizations like the Organization of American States could be employed to challenge Trump’s actions on the international stage.

Paoletti also admitted that the UN is largely ineffective in fulfilling its core mission of maintaining international peace and security. He admitted that the organization is “95% useless” in this regard.

MugClub Journalist: So, is the UN just like, useless now? Paoletti: I would say for 95% of issues related to international peace and security, yes. MugClub Journalist: 95% related to international matters? Paoletti: International peace and security. MugClub Journalist: International peace and security? Paoletti: Yes, which is the main goal of this institution. MugClub Journalist: So, it’s 95% useless for that? Paoletti: It’s 95% useless.

WATCH: