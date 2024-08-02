Unity? Black Activist Who Said ‘F— the White Women’ is Working to ‘Build a Coalition’ for Kamala Harris

Two Black female activists tied to Vice President Harris have an unsettling history of rhetoric that does not align with the ‘unity’ chant coming from Democrats.

Fox News reports that activists Cora Masters Barry, an appointee of Democrat D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, longtime civil rights activist and wife of late D.C. Mayor Marion Barry, and Melanie Campbell, who leads the National Coalition on Black Civic Participation, have visited the White House more than 50 times combined during the Biden-Harris administration.

In 2021, Barry and Campbell participated in a public Zoom call in which they insulted Trump supporters and used an expletive when discussing working with White women.

During the Zoom, Barry stated, “We have to change our strategy. We got to get our people. We have to get our – they got their people. They got all the trailer parks all covered.”

“All them people up in West Virginia and the hills, they’re covered. They got them all the way there to Wall Street.”

“He [Trump] did that, and we’re sitting here talking about the White women.”

“F— the white women– excuse me – forget the White women. They’re going to do what the White men tell them to do.”

Cambell added while laughing and clapping, “What they tell themselves.”

Barry continued, “They be smiling in their faces, they want to stay in charge. I don’t care nothing about them, we got to do what we got to do.”

Watch:

White Women for Harris has not commented on the divisive rhetoric of Barry and Campbell.

Barry also has a history of praising anti-Jewish Louis Farrakhan, who has spouted antisemitic rhetoric for decades and has deep ties to the Democrat party.

Barry referred to Farrakhan as a “friend” and “member of the family” while also telling him, “I love you more than words will ever say.”

Farrakhan, in turn, praised Barry, saying, “Praise God for this woman. She is a treasure. A real treasure.”

In 2022, the White House denounced Barry’s remarks about Farrakhan, and White House spokesperson Andrew Bates told Fox News Digital at the time that Barry would not be invited back to the White House.

Now, in 2024, Kamala Harris is turning to Barry for help to build a coalition.