‘White Women For Kamala’ Zoom Call is a Cringe Fest of White Guilt and Racial Segregation (VIDEO)

White liberal women to the rescue!

White liberal women are now unleashing their super powers to help Kamala Harris and women of color!

According reports, nearly 200,000 white women were on the ‘white women for Kamala Harris’ Zoom call over the weekend.

“The meeting was organized by Shannon Watts, the founder of Moms Demand Action, a gun-safety group with about 10 million members.” Reuters reported.

A former teacher turned ‘influencer’ named “Mrs. Frazzled,” infantilized the entire group of women and spoke to them like toddlers.

“As white women we need to use our privilege to make positive changes,” Mrs. Frazzled said on the Zoom call said.

Mrs. Frazzled went on to tell the white women not to speak for BIPOC individuals – as she spoke for BIPOC individuals.

These white women believe that women of color can only succeed if white people raise them up because BIPOC people can’t do it on their own.

Totally not racist at all.

WATCH:

“As white women we need to use our privilege to make positive changes.” Former teacher turned “influencer” infantilizes the “white women for Kamala Harris” and suggests that white women should never “correct” black women. pic.twitter.com/uj00SfwZb9 — TENET Media (@watchTENETnow) July 29, 2024

Democrats are also launching a ‘white dudes for Kamala Harris’ campaign on Monday.

Pete Buttigieg is expected to be a guest speaker.