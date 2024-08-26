Ultra MAGA Party Video: Two Days Before Attempted Assassination of Trump Victoria Nuland Boasted – “I Don’t Think Trump’s Going to Be President, If That’s What Putin Is Betting on, He’s Going to Get Unhappy Surprise!”

Here is another MUST-SEE video by Ultra MAGA Party – and Finance Wolves.

What did Victoria Nuland know? And when did she know it?

Two days before the attempted assassination of President Trump, Nuland boasted, “I don’t think Trump is going to be President, so If that’s what Putin is betting on, he’s going to get an unhappy SURPRISE!”

Finance Wolves: And there is this interview with Victoria Newland. In case you don’t know who she is, she was the former National Security Advisor to Vice President, Dick Cheney.

Liz Cheney: And we have an obligation to make sure, and I certainly will, do whatever it takes to make sure Donald Trump isn’t anywhere close to the Oval Office again.

Finance Wolves: She worked in government during the Clinton, Bush, Obama, and Biden administrations. She left government during the Trump administration. She’s married to Robert Kagan.

Steve Bannon: You got this guy here to Robert Kagan?

Robert Kagan: They really did take someone like Trump. That could be a real threat to our democracy. Now, what can we do about it? Well, as I say, we’ve already not done the things that we all agreed needed to be done. Those things have not been done.

Steve Bannon: Kagan writes a piece in the Jeff Bezos Amazon Washington Post. It basically makes the intellectual and moral case for the assassination of Donald Trump. It is an outright justification, intellectually and morally, for the assassination of Donald J. Trump.

Finance Wolves: Victoria Newland was one of the primary instigators for the current war in Ukraine. This is someone who has been deeply involved in CIA operations around the world for the past four presidents, except for Donald Trump. If something happened to Trump, it would mean the continuation of this neocon foreign policy of US wars around the world. This interview with Victoria Newland happened two days before the Trump shooting.

Victoria Nuland: I don’t believe Donald Trump will be elected by the American people. This man is a felon. He is a liar. He is not a supporter of basic US democratic freedoms and principles. He’s talking about locking up Americans, locking up immigrants, hurting our economy, et cetera. So I don’t think that Donald Trump is going to be President. So if that’s what Putin’s betting on, he’s going to get a unhappy surprise, I think.

Finance Wolves: This is a woman with close relationships with high-level CIA officials. Why does she have this strange smile when she says, I don’t think Donald Trump is going to be President? What did she know?

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene: Was there a conspiracy to kill President Trump?

Former Secret Service Director Cheatle: Absolutely not.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene: Then how did this happen?