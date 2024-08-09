UK’s Socialist Leader Announces He Will Target and Arrest British Citizens for Promoting “Violence” Online

The same nation that gave the world the Magna Carta and individual rights is now arresting its citizens for retweets.

The Magna Carta that was signed by King John of England in 1215 provided the foundation for individual rights in Anglo-American Christian jurisprudence.

It is widely known that several provisions in the U.S. Constitution and the Bill of Rights, such as freedom from unlawful searches and seizures, the right to a speedy trial, the right to a jury trial, the writ of habeas corpus, and protection against loss of life, liberty, or property without due process of law, were inspired by concepts born in the Magna Carta in 1215.

This worked out pretty well for the past 800 years.

But the new British Prime Minister has other ideas. Socialist PM Keir Starmer warned British citizens that he will arrest them for “participating in violence online.”

My number one priority is to make sure our communities are safe. Thanks to our police forces, those who participate in violence online and offline will face the full force of the law. pic.twitter.com/hIaZ8pAzrY — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) August 9, 2024

Starmer doesn’t explain what he means by that but he has targeted “right-wing extremists” following the mass murder of little white girls at a dance class last month.

The reactions to this socialist tyrant were swift.

DC Draino called Starmer out.

“Violence online” You mean retweets? You are the first leader in a first world country to imprison people en masse for retweets You will go down in history for what you truly are A cheap tyrant — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) August 9, 2024

Elon Musk asked, “Why are their two tiers?”

#TwoTeirKeir Why are there 2 tiers? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 9, 2024

More reaction.

Hi Mr Prime Minister. You know who else arrested people for reposting online ? Iran . #Iran — (@namnam2c) August 9, 2024

Keir Starmer has only been in office since July 5th. Already this socialist is stripping the citizens of their free right to speech.