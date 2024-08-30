Ukraine Breaks Out From Under Killer Drones and Reestablishes Maneuver Warfare

Commentary

The Ukraine move into Russia may have started as a simple, small-scale raid for propaganda purposes, but it seems to have broken the period of static warfare.

Reports began appearing of Ukrainian forces penetrating Russian border defenses on Aug. 6 in the Kursk Oblast . As is usual in fast-moving combat operations, the scale and intent of the operation was unclear, but as of Aug. 15, the operation continued , and it appears to be growing into a larger-scale campaign that is having a significant impact on the entire Ukraine theater of conflict.

It is noteworthy that this sudden reversion to maneuver warfare is taking place on the same ground that the largest tank battle in human history took place in July 1943 and August 1943 during World War II.

The Ukrainian operation may have started as a simple raid into Russian territory to exploit the information warfare value of showing a weakened Russia and a daring Ukraine.

But as tactical commanders achieved success, the Ukrainians doubled down and moved units to assist and expand the breakthrough while Russia evacuated towns and villages and attempted to redeploy forces from across their Ukraine battle line to respond to this offense into Russia.

It doesn’t seem likely that the Ukrainians have enough mass to continue along Route E38 to the city of Kursk and continue on the route to the next major city of Voronezh, which houses Russian nuclear weapons (close to where Wagner Group fighters passed through on their drive to Moscow in July 2023), but if the Ukrainians keep moving, this would cut off much of the Russian force fighting the Ukraine War from lines of communication with Moscow.

Small Drones

The drones were modified versions of commercial consumer drones like DJI, but they could carry very deadly ordnance that could deliver an explosive charge right into the crew hatch on the tank turret, which gave rise to the “Mad Max” cage. The ordnance could be improvised explosive devices, modified hand grenades, mortar rounds, or anti-tank rocket warheads.

The “Mad Max” cages were hurriedly created by tank crews. The effect of the FPV drones was a multi-month standstill in which it was very dangerous for troops or tanks to be in the open, and drone units operated from bunkers to fly drones across the battlefield looking for anyone daring to step outside.

The tactical, cheap drone on the battlefield in Ukraine was becoming the modern equivalent of World War I’s barbed wire and machine gun.