UK Man Sentenced to Three Years in Prison Over Posts He Made on X

The UK sentenced a man to three years in prison because of his X posts.

Wayne O’Rourke was sentenced to three years in prison for social media posts he made after three young girls were stabbed to death in Southport.

Last month, a knife attack in Southport in the northwest of England left three young children dead, five others are in critical condition, and two adults were also hurt.

The murdered children have now been named by Merseyside Police as nine-year-old Alice Dasilva Aguiar, six-year-old Bebe King, and seven-year-old Elsie Dot Stancombe.

According to AP, a witness described seeing bloodied children running from a community center where a Taylor Swift-themed dance and yoga event for children aged about 6 to 11 was taking place.

Emergency services responded to the scene, and police reported that they had detained a 17-year-old male suspect and seized the weapon. UK law prevents the release of details on the suspect because he is under 18.

Southport residents were livid after authorities tried to downplay the deadly stabbing.

Wayne O’Rourke was arrested for ‘stirring up racial hatred’ on X.

“People of Southport where the f**k are you, get out on the street,” O’Rourke said in a post on X.