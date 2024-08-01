Joe Biden Creeps on Daughter of Freed Hostage as He Delivers Remarks on Prisoner Swap (VIDEO)

Joe Biden rolled out of bed on Thursday to deliver remarks on the prisoner swap of American hostages.

As TGP reported, Russia has agreed to release four high-profile detainees – Evan Gershkovich, Paul Whelan, Alsu Kurmasheva, and Vladimir Kara-Murza – as part of an unprecedented multi-country prisoner exchange.​

They are expected to arrive in the United States by nightfall.

The Released Detainees

Evan Gershkovich : The Wall Street Journal reporter was arrested in March 2023 on espionage charges, which he and his employer vehemently denied.

: The Wall Street Journal reporter was arrested in March 2023 on espionage charges, which he and his employer vehemently denied. Paul Whelan : A former U.S. Marine detained since 2018, Whelan was serving a 16-year sentence for alleged espionage. Recall, Joe Biden announced he traded the world’s most wanted fugitive, Russian Viktor Bout, AKA, the “Merchant of Death” for pot-smoking anti-American baller Brittney Griner instead of Marine veteran Whelan.

: A former U.S. Marine detained since 2018, Whelan was serving a 16-year sentence for alleged espionage. Recall, Joe Biden announced he traded the world’s most wanted fugitive, Russian Viktor Bout, AKA, the “Merchant of Death” for pot-smoking anti-American baller Brittney Griner instead of Marine veteran Whelan. Alsu Kurmasheva : A Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty journalist with dual U.S.-Russian citizenship, Kurmasheva was detained in October 2023 on charges of failing to register as a “foreign agent.”

: A Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty journalist with dual U.S.-Russian citizenship, Kurmasheva was detained in October 2023 on charges of failing to register as a “foreign agent.” Vladimir Kara-Murza: A prominent Russian opposition figure and journalist, Kara-Murza was serving a 25-year sentence for treason and spreading “false information” about the Russian military.

Biden has been hiding from the public for the last few days as Kamala Harris takes the spotlight.

White House reporters this week accused Joe Biden of giving up on his presidency after Kamala Harris stole his delegates.

Joe Biden rolled out of bed to deliver remarks on the prisoner swap and the first thing he did was creep on an innocent child.

He just can’t help himself.

“No serious guys until you’re 30,” Biden said as he grabbed the daughter of the freed hostage.

WATCH: