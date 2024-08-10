Tyrannical Former YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki Dies at 56 — Fought to Crack Down on Free Speech Online

Susan Wojcicki, the former CEO of YouTube, has passed away at the age of 56 after a two-year battle with cancer.

“It is with profound sadness that I share the news of Susan Wojcicki passing,” Susan’s husband, Dennis Troper announced.

“My beloved wife of 26 years and mother to our five children left us today after 2 years of living with non small cell lung cancer. Susan was not just my best friend and partner in life, but a brilliant mind, a loving mother, and a dear friend to many. Her impact on our family and the world was immeasurable. We are heartbroken, but grateful for the time we had with her. Please keep our family in your thoughts as we navigate this difficult time,” he added.

Susan fought for much of her career to crack down on free speech online.

In April 2020, Wojcicki announced her plan to crack down on unacceptable speech that contradicts the corrupt WHO narrative on COVID.

We now know, and knew then, that the WHO was completely incorrect on many of their staements and intentionally dishonest regarding the COVID virus.

Susan Wojkicki: “We talk about removing information that is problematic. Of course, anything that is medically unsubstantiated, people saying like “take vitamin C” um, um “take turmeric, it will cure you.” Those are the examples of things that would be a violation of our policy. Anything that would go against World Health Organization recommendations would be a violation of our policy. And so remove is another important part of our policy.

In this video Wojcicki described how YouTube scrambled to take down a COVID documentary.

Former YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki has died from lung cancer. She became infamous for implementing heavy-handed censorship during Covid, but was confident she was “on the right side of history.” Here she describes how YouTube scrambled to take down the “Plandemic” documentary… pic.twitter.com/jTGpgzszhH — Expose Them (@ExposeDarkDeeds) August 10, 2024

Wojcicki lost her son in May from a drug overdose.

Rest in peace.