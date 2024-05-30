Cause of Death Revealed for Son of Leftist Former YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, Marco Troper, the 19-year-old son of leftist former YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki, was found dead at the University of California, Berkeley back in February. Now, an autopsy report has finally revealed his cause of death.

The San Francisco Gate received the coroner’s report from the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office which said that Troper died from an “accidental” drug overdose in his dorm. The teen had a wide range of drugs in his system when he perished, including alprazolam, which is often branded as Xanax, as well as cocaine, amphetamine, and hydroxyzine.

The report shows the levels of alprazolam and cocaine found in his bloodstream were likely high enough alone to cause death. THC, which is present in marijuana, was also present in his body.

The paper notes there was speculation regarding Troper ingesting fentanyl, but the autopsy did not find the deadly opioid in his system.

No foul play is suspected.

TGP previously revealed that Troper was found unresponsive in his dorm at the Clark Kerr Campus, a student housing complex, around 4:23 p.m. local time on February 13. Despite prompt life-saving attempts by the Berkeley Fire Department, Troper was pronounced dead at the scene.

His grandmother, Esther Wojcicki, said at the time that the family feared he had started taking drugs in college and speculated to the San Francisco Gate that one caused his death.

“He ingested a drug, and we don’t know what was in it,” she said. “One thing we do know, it was a drug.”

Troper was the son of Susan Wojcicki and tech executive Dennis Troper. Mrs. Wojcicki was the Youtube CEO from 2014 to 2023 and a huge Hillary Clinton supporter.

She resigned the day after the House Republicans issued subpoenas for Big Tech CEOs at Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta, and Microsoft. Wojcicki was not listed on the list of subpoenaed CEOs despite YouTube being a subsidiary of Alphabet.

Under Wojcicki’s reign, she demanded governments censor the free speech rights of ordinary citizens and suspended President Trump from Youtube following the J6 protests.

“Our recommendations for governments who want to have more control over online speech is to pass laws to have that very cleanly and clearly define such that we can implement it. There are times we see the laws being implemented or being suggested that they are not very clean or possible for us to cleanly interpret them. And we’ve also seen laws just passed for the internet as opposed to for all speech. And I do think that’s a dangerous area when we start to get in and say oh sure you can say something like this for a magazine or on TV but you can’t say it on the internet,” she said.