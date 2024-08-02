Two Illegal Jordanians Who ‘Tried to Breach’ Quantico Post Thousands in Bail



In May, two illegals from Jordan were arrested and charged with attempting to breach Marine Corps Base Quantico.

According to The New York Post, the two men, Hasan Yousef Hamdan, 32, and Mohammad Khair Dabous, 28, were released from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention despite their immigration status.

The men reportedly lied to Quantico guards, claiming they worked for an Amazon subcontractor and were there to make a delivery.

They then ignored the guards’ instructions and tried to enter the base but were stopped by anti-vehicle barriers.

An ICE official confirmed to Fox News Digital that Hamdan and Dabous were allowed to bond out by an immigration judge in June.

Law enforcement sources told The New York Post that Hamdan crossed into the country illegally in April, and Dabous overstayed his student visa.

After their arrest on May 3 for trespassing onto the military installation, they were handed over to ICE officers because of their immigration statuses.

The two men were somehow able to post thousands of dollars in bail and were allowed to leave federal custody. The bonds were $15,000 for Hamdan and $10,000 for Dabous.

The Post reports:

“Big-time intel failure, security failure,” a federal law enforcement source told The Post. “If it wasn’t an act of terrorism, why aren’t the government officials releasing the details of this? What was the intent?”

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin has requested that the Biden-Harris administration give a briefing on what happened and criticized the federal government’s “failure to disclose the immigration status of those involved.”

Youngkin added, “The Biden Administration’s failure to secure the border has brought this crisis to the front gates of our military installations.”

The Biden Administration's failure to secure the border has brought this crisis to the front gates of our military installations. I sent a letter to President Biden regarding the attempted breach at Quantico & their failure to disclose the immigration status of those involved.