Kamala Veepstakes: “His Schedule Has Changed”, Top Contender Josh Shapiro Abruptly Cancels Weekend Fundraising Trip

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro (D) abruptly canceled a weekend fundraising trip to the Hamptons on Long Island, New York. A statement issued Thursday by Shapiro’s office on the cancellation cryptically said, “His schedule has changed.”

The move comes as Kamala Harris comes closer to announcing her pick for a vice presidential running mate on the Democratic Party ticket. Harris’ campaign announced earlier this week that she and her veep pick would barnstorm seven swing states next week starting Tuesday in Philadelphia, provoking early speculation the she was leaning towards Shapiro.

Given how tight the race is between President Trump and whomever will be the Democrat’s presidential nominee (right now it looks to be Harris), swing state Pennsylvania and its 19 electoral college votes is a must win for either candidate.

CNBC excerpt:

Shapiro was supposed to go to at least two events in the Hamptons, including a meet and greet with wealthy donors at the home of public relations executive Mike Kempner. “The Governor’s trip was planned several weeks ago and included several fundraisers for his own campaign committee,” Shapiro spokesman Manuel Bonder confirmed to NBC News. “His schedule has changed and he is no longer traveling to the Hamptons this weekend.” The meeting at Kempner’s home in Water Mill, New York, on Sunday was set to have more than 100 people attend, including those from the legal, sports and finance industries, the person explained. This person was granted anonymity in order to speak freely about a private matter. Shapiro was also supposed to be at a fundraiser in East Hampton on Saturday for a group called The Next 50, according to an invite.

NBC News reported Thursday that the vetting team led by former Obama Attorney General Eric Holder has met with several prominent Democrat officials–all of whom are white men (excerpt):

“They include Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.”

Posting on X Twitter, the account named Gay Patriot said their source was saying the pick is Shapiro, “Those of you who really know me are aware that I ‘grew up’ in Pennsylvania politics. I have just gotten a personal confirmation by a high ranking Democrat elected official in Pennsylvania that Shapiro is the VP pick by Harris.”

Shapiro “sh*t talked” Trump and mocked him for hugging the American flag at an “audition” rally for Harris earlier this week in the Philadelphia suburb of Lower Gwynedd on Monday: