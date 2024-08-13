Tulsi Gabbard Taking Legal Action Against Biden Administration for Putting Her on Terrorist Watch List (VIDEO)

Ever since Tulsi Gabbard left the Democrat party and began speaking out against the Biden administration and the military industrial complex, she has had a target on her back.

It recently came to her attention, through whistleblowers, that she has been marked under the Quiet Skies program, which means that she has essentially been put on a terrorist watch list.

This is a woman who not only is a former member of congress, but is also a U.S. Military veteran. It is disgusting that she is being treated this way.

Now she is taking legal action against the Biden administration over this. Good for her.

From Hot Air:

There is absolutely no reason for Gabbard to be part of the “Quiet Skies” program. None. Not one. Quiet Skies is extremely resource-intensive. Not only do people on the list get enhanced scrutiny and searches, but they are also followed by police at the airports, and armed Air Marshals follow them on flights because the target is deemed a security risk. She was put on the Quiet Skies list the day after she appeared on Fox News criticizing the Deep State…

In the video below from Twitter/X Gabbard says:

“My own government, my president, my commander-in-chief is targeting me as a potential domestic terrorist, the closest word that comes to mind is a complete sense of betrayal.” “After serving over 21 years and continuing to serve in our nation’s military, my own government has labeled and is targeting me directly now as a domestic terrorist.” “They’re using people like the air marshals as weapons and pawns to target their political opponents.” “Of course, there’s no explanation given, which is why we are taking legal recourse.” “Obviously, I’ve been very outspoken about the dangers of the Biden-Harris administration to our democracy and to our freedom and to our national security. This is what happens as a result.”

Watch the video:

Tulsi Gabbard will be taking legal action against the Biden/Harris admin over putting her on a terrorist watch list: “My own government, my president, my commander-in-chief is targeting me as a potential domestic terrorist, the closest word that comes to mind is a complete sense… pic.twitter.com/2Z4gfzHFQv — End Tribalism in Politics (@EndTribalism) August 11, 2024

It’s just insane that she is being forced to do this.