Trump-Vance Campaign Issues Furious Response After Andy Beshear Calls for a Member of J.D. Vance’s Family to be R*ped – Beshear Doubles Down on His Cruel Remarks (VIDEO)

As The Gateway Pundit reported earlier today, far-left Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear called for someone to r*pe a member of J.D. Vance’s loving family and forcing that member to give birth.

Vance responded with righteous fury and shock after seeing what Beshear said.

What the hell is this? Why is @AndyBeshearKY wishing that a member of my family would get raped?!? What a disgusting person.

Now, Beshear is doubling down on his rhetoric. He again appeared on MSNBC, where Andrea Mitchell asked him to respond to Vance’s tweet.

He not only defended himself but dared to claim that Vance lacked empathy and accused the Ohio senator of playing the victim.

“It’s ridiculous, but it’s also deflection,” Beshear retorted. “J.D. Vance knows that he and Donald Trump are so wrong on this issue and so he is trying to make himself the victim…The women on the stage last night were victims.”

“You know, as a man, J.D. Vance will never have to face any of this personally, but it’s sad that he lacks the empathy to put himself in a different position and understand why having different exceptions is so important in the first place,” he added.

WATCH:

BREAKING: Scumbag Andy Beshear doubles down on his vile comment wishing rape on a member of @JDVance’s family. He then has the audacity to say that JD “lacks empathy.”

The Trump-Vance campaign also issued a furious response. In a statement, they called Beshear’s remarks “disgusting and “vile” while demanding Kamala Harris immediately condemn them.

“Harris campaign surrogate Andy Beshear went on national television this morning and explicitly called for a member of Senator Vance’s family to be raped. His comments are disgusting, vile and should not be tolerated in American politics.”

We call on Kamala Harris to immediately repudiate Governor Beshear’s comments and demonstrate that regardless of partisan disagreements, this kind of rhetoric has no place in our public discourse.”

Beshear and his remarks represent the true face of the Democrat Party, not the phony “Party of Joy” garbage perpetrated by the Harris campaign and amplified by the media. Americans in November must vote accordingly.