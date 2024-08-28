Trump Slams ‘Deranged’ Special Counsel Jack Smith’s Desperate Indictment as Unprecedented Election Interference: ‘The Greatest Sabotage of our Democracy in History’

Special Counsel Jack Smith has once again indicted President Donald Trump in Washington, D.C., months after the Supreme Court ruled in favor of presidential immunity.

This latest indictment, riddled with legal inconsistencies, is a blatant attempt to interfere with the upcoming 2024 presidential election and silence the leading opponent in the election.

The new charges claim that Trump’s actions during his rally were not ‘official acts’ because the event was privately funded and organized. Federal prosecutors have even stooped so low as to argue that Trump’s use of his X/Twitter account was for “personal purposes.”

The timing of this indictment, with a status report due by August 30 and a conference set for September 5, reeks of desperation from a system determined to derail Trump’s campaign.

President Trump did not hold back in his response, condemning the indictment as a “ridiculous” and “illegal” attack on democracy.

He called out “deranged” special counsel Jack Smith for attempting to resurrect a “dead” witch hunt that is nothing more than an attempt to interfere with the upcoming election.

Trump wrote in a series of posts on Truth Social: