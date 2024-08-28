Trump Slams ‘Deranged’ Special Counsel Jack Smith’s Desperate Indictment as Unprecedented Election Interference: ‘The Greatest Sabotage of our Democracy in History’

Special Counsel Jack Smith has once again indicted President Donald Trump in Washington, D.C., months after the Supreme Court ruled in favor of presidential immunity.
This latest indictment, riddled with legal inconsistencies, is a blatant attempt to interfere with the upcoming 2024 presidential election and silence the leading opponent in the election.
The new charges claim that Trump’s actions during his rally were not ‘official acts’ because the event was privately funded and organized. Federal prosecutors have even stooped so low as to argue that Trump’s use of his X/Twitter account was for “personal purposes.”
The timing of this indictment, with a status report due by August 30 and a conference set for September 5, reeks of desperation from a system determined to derail Trump’s campaign.
President Trump did not hold back in his response, condemning the indictment as a “ridiculous” and “illegal” attack on democracy.
He called out “deranged” special counsel Jack Smith for attempting to resurrect a “dead” witch hunt that is nothing more than an attempt to interfere with the upcoming election.
Trump wrote in a series of posts on Truth Social:
In an effort to resurrect a “dead” Witch Hunt in Washington, D.C., in an act of desperation, and in order to save face, the illegally appointed “Special Counsel” Deranged Jack Smith, has brought a ridiculous new Indictment against me, which has all the problems of the old Indictment, and should be dismissed IMMEDIATELY. His Florida Document Hoax Case has been completely dismissed.
This is merely an attempt to INTERFERE WITH THE ELECTION, and distract the American People from the catastrophes Kamala Harris has inflicted on our Nation, like the Border Invasion, Migrant Crime, Rampant Inflation, the threat of World War III, and more….
For them to do this immediately after our Supreme Court Victory on Immunity and more, is shocking. I’ve also been informed by my attorneys, that you’re not even allowed to bring cases literally right before an Election – A direct assault on Democracy!
This is an unprecedented abuse of the Criminal Justice System. The case has to do with “Conspiracy to Obstruct the 2020 Presidential Election,” when they are the ones that did the obstructing of the Election, not me.
They cheated on the Election, and they go after me for “cheating on the Election.”
Interestingly, this comes at the exact same time as Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook has admitted to concealing massive amounts of information, such as Hunter Biden’s Laptop from Hell, which is a direct acknowledgment that the 2020 Presidential Election was MANIPULATED and RIGGED by the DOJ.
What they are doing now is the single greatest sabotage of our Democracy in History….
No Presidential Candidate, or Candidate for any Office, has ever had to put up with all of this Lawfare and Weaponization directly out of the Office of a Political Opponent.
They’ve Weaponized local D.A.s and Attorney Generals, and anybody else that will listen, to Interfere with the upcoming 2024 Presidential Election – Never been done before.
This is now Kamala’s Weaponized System against her Political Opponent. All of these Scams will fail, just as Deranged Jack’s Hoax in Florida has been fully dismissed, and we will win the Most Important Election in the History of our Country on November 5th. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!
It is DOJ policy that the Department of Justice should not take any action that will influence an election within 60 days of that election – but they just have taken such action.
Trending: RFK Jr. Open to CIA Director Role — Reveals Who ‘Begged’ Trump Against Declassifying JFK Assassination Files
Voting starts on September 6th, therefore the DOJ has violated its own policy – Election Interference. All of these Comrade Kamala/Biden Hoaxes should be immediately DISMISSED!”