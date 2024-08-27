BREAKING: Jack Smith Indicts Trump AGAIN in DC Following SCOTUS Presidential Immunity Ruling

Special Counsel Jack Smith indicted President Trump AGAIN in DC following the Supreme Court’s ruling on presidential immunity.

As TGP reported last week, Special Counsel Jack Smith opted out of holding a ‘mini trial’ before the November election and is ‘carefully revising’ the January 6 case against Trump following the Supreme Court’s presidential immunity ruling according to a leak to Bloomberg.

Jack Smith’s prosecutors presented evidence to a new grand jury in order to recalibrate the case after the Supreme Court ruled Trump is immune from prosecution for ‘official acts’ as president.

The grand jury indicted Trump on the same four charges that were unveiled last August: Conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights.

“The superseding indictment, which was presented to a new grand jury that had not previously heard evidence in this case, reflects the Government’s efforts to respect and implement the Supreme Court’s holdings and remand instructions,” wrote Smith’s team in the 36-page indictment.

Trump’s lawyers argued that Trump is immune from federal prosecution for alleged ‘crimes’ committed while he served as US President.

In Jack Smith’s indictment last August, prosecutors asserted that President Trump sought to use the DOJ to help him overturn the results of the 2020 election.

In the new indictment, Jack Smith’s prosecutors claim Trump’s actions were not ‘official acts’ because his rally was privately funded and “privately organized.”

Federal prosecutors also argued that Trump used his X/Twitter account for “personal purposes.”

A status report to Judge Tanya Chutkan is due by August 30 and the status conference is continued until September 5.

This is a breaking story….please check back for updates.