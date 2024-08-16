Trump Hires 2016 Campaign Manager Corey Lewandowski

Guest Post by Miriam Judith

In a surprising development, the Trump campaign has reinstated Corey Lewandowski, who managed Trump’s 2016 campaign, as a senior advisor on the team.

On Thursday, Politico reported that “Lewandowski, who has remained an informal Trump adviser since his first campaign, is being brought on to advise the campaign’s senior leadership team, according to a person familiar with the move and granted anonymity to speak freely. He joins several other former Trump aides who will play similar roles.”

The news outlet added, “Those close to the campaign say the new hires are not a shakeup, but rather a buttressing of the campaign’s leadership roster in the crucial last few months leading up to the election.”

Tim Murtaugh, who served as communications director for Trump’s 2020 campaign, will also be joining the team. Joining him will be Alex Pfeiffer and Alex Bruesewitz, both former top officials of the Trump-aligned MAGA Inc. super PAC.

Donald Trump confirmed this news on his Truth Social platform, stating that more people would be joining his team for the next 82 days, which he describes as “the most important in campaign history.”

“I am pleased to announce that Corey Lewandowski, who was very involved in 2016, will be coming on board as a Senior Advisor. Others, likewise, are joining us. They’ll be announced soon!”

On Wednesday, it was reported that two former Trump aides claimed that the former president was considering firing his current campaign managers, Susie Wiles and Chris LaCivita. However, his social media post praises the pair, seemingly contradicting those claims.

“In 2016, we did well, and WON. In 2020, we got Millions of more Votes and actually did much better than 2016, but nothing compares to this year, 2024. The Enthusiasm is GREAT, and the Management Team, headed up by Susie Wiles and Chris LaCivita, is THE BEST.”

The move to reinstate Lewandowski follows growing backlash from many MAGA supporters who feel that the current campaign has strayed from its core principles. Critics argue that the campaign has shifted towards the exact type of establishment GOP policy that he had conquered during his run in 2016, diverging from his original “Make America Great Again” ideologies in the process.

Signifying a stark contrast to the growing concerns, Lewandowski summarized his campaign strategy for the next 81 days, in a social media post with the phrase “Let Trump, Be Trump”, a slogan that strongly resonated with far right conservatives who preferred the previous campaign strategies.

How could anyone not be excited to help elect this man? I’ve been with President @realDonaldTrump since Day 1, worked for him in 2016 & 2020, and I’m excited to be back on the Campaign Team to help deliver victory in 2024. 81 Days Left – Let Trump, Be Trump! Get off the couch… pic.twitter.com/r2AgYV5BAt — Corey R. Lewandowski (@CLewandowski_) August 15, 2024

Lewandowski’s reappointment may serve as a strategic counter to criticisms that have emerged in recent weeks. If he reinforces his alignment with Trump’s core values, the senior advisor may help mitigate the growing concerns that the campaign’s recent shifts in messaging have been detrimental to its foundational message.

Below is Trump’s Truth Social post: