Report: Trump Is Mulling Over Firing Campaign Managers Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles

Former President Donald Trump is reportedly considering a significant shake-up within his campaign team.

Two former aides, who have since turned against Trump, claim that he is considering firing campaign managers Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles, according to the Daily Mail.

The alleged turmoil within the Trump camp comes as mainstream media reports suggest that the race between Trump and Kamala is tightening. However, these reports are nothing more than liberal propaganda intended to sow discord among Trump supporters.

According to the Rasmussen Report, “Trump is beating Kamala Harris. Just like he was beating Biden (remember the numbers said she polled worse than him for four years?)”

Sometimes it is lonely being an independent pollster with integrity. Trump is beating Kamala Harris. Just like he was beating Biden (remember the numbers said she polled worse than him for four years?) pic.twitter.com/tyulyRslBI — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) August 8, 2024

“Don’t let the embargo of other polling fool anyone – Democrats are in real trouble,” Rasmussen added.

Trump v Harris & Others – Nightly – Updated Added – Aug 12th. Don’t let the embargo of other polling fool anyone – Democrats are in real trouble https://t.co/yfw7f7VqsC pic.twitter.com/d2BYwBSg55 — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) August 12, 2024

Sarah Matthews, a former Trump spokeswoman who has since defected to the other side, told MSNBC that she believes Trump feels the election slipping away from him. She suggested that this perceived threat is causing him to spiral and lash out at his own team.

Anthony Scaramucci, another vocal ex-Trump staffer who claims to still have close ties with the former president’s inner circle, revealed on The Rest is Politics podcast that Trump is ‘lighting people up’ inside his campaign.

Scaramucci claims that Trump is so enraged with the direction of his campaign that he’s contemplating cutting ties with LaCivita and Wiles—two individuals whom even Scaramucci begrudgingly admits are “very talented people.”

LaCivita previously shared a tweet calling one of the best Attorneys General in America, Ken Paxton, “corrupt.”

Texas Voters Should Ignore Trump’s Endorsement of Corrupt AG Ken Paxton https://t.co/xI5Q3ZEVcq — Chris LaCivita (@LaCivitaC) July 28, 2021

He also shared this tweet back in 2015, calling Trump “chameleon.”

‘Wake up Republicans!’ – Rand Paul Rails Against ‘Chameleon’ Donald Trump http://t.co/I32Te12o22 via @dailycaller — Chris LaCivita (@LaCivitaC) August 8, 2015

And here are some of the allegations: LaCivita reportedly liked tweets, including those advocating for Trump to be removed from office using the 25th Amendment in response to January 6th.

Why was Trump campaign manager Chris LaCivita liking tweets suggesting Trump should be locked down on Jan. 6th? Why did Chris like tweets from Barbara Comstock, who told Republicans to “move on from Trump” and suggested use of the 25th Amendment?#FireLaCivita Follow: @AFpost pic.twitter.com/ZHQnJ24p79 — AF Post (@AFpost) July 31, 2024

Mike Cernovich slammed Chris LaCivita, accusing him of blocking Project2025 staffers, which include Steve Bannon, Project Heritage, and more, from the White House and warns that he’s “gearing up for a coup.”

Project 2025 people were around in 2016 and 2020. Loyal to the end. In 2021 Chris LaCivita wanted Trump indicted for treason because of J6. That’s why Chris is pushing out Project 2025 staffers. He’s preparing a coup against Trump. — Cernovich (@Cernovich) July 30, 2024

Scaramucci, who has made a career out of criticizing Trump since his unceremonious exit from the White House, suggested that Trump’s recent absence from the campaign trail is a sign of his anger.

“He’s p*ssed,” Scaramucci said. This supposed anger is allegedly why Trump isn’t actively barnstorming through key swing states, though he’s scheduled to speak in North Carolina this Wednesday and plans to tour more battleground states next week.

One particular point of contention, according to Scaramucci, is Trump’s choice to endorse J.D. Vance, a decision that he claims Trump himself reportedly regrets. “He picked Vance—he knows Vance was a terrible, terrible pick,” Scaramucci said.

However, Dan Bongino said that Trump not being happy with J.D. Vance is “bullsh*t.”

“This story about President Trump being upset about picking J. D. Vance is bullsh*t. It is absolute bullsh*t. He killed it on this weekend shows,” Bongino said on his show.

“I suspect strongly this was a leak from people who wanted another candidate for vice president. I’m hearing from some friends of mine that this is the

Kellyanne Conway camp. Now, if you look at Kellyanne Conway and where some of the money in that sphere is coming from, there is an interest in Ukrainian politics.”

