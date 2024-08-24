Trump Campaign Hits James Carville with a Brutal Reality Check After He Slobbers Over Kamala Harris While Praising Her Record on Crime (VIDEO)

It’s never a bad day in America when one of the Democrats’ longtime leading propagandists gets hit with a cold dose of reality.

Former Clinton henchman James “Ragin’ Cajun” Carville recorded an interview with Sean Hannity this week during the DNC Convention, which was broadcast on Friday. The specific topic discussed during their showdown was Kamala Harris’ record, particularly on illegal immigration and national security.

After Hannity asked Carville what specifically Harris had done to warrant a promotion to the Oval Office, Carville slobbered over her while touting the awful Harris-Biden economy.

Then he turned his attention to what he thought was her ‘stellar’ record on crime.

CARVILLE: I’m giving you very specific metrics to look at, and if you ask me if the country is better off than it was four years ago, my answer is heck yeah…The crime rate is dropping to almost historic (low) levels, and by the way, I keep hearing Trump talk about rising crime.

I don’t know what he’s talking about!

I’m sitting here in Chicago, and to tell you the truth, it’s a pretty damn nice city.

WATCH (the relevant exchange occurs around the 4:30 mark):

The Trump campaign saw this segment on Hannity and hit the Ragin Cajun’ with a brutal reality check, completely blowing up his propaganda. Statistics show that the crime rate across America under Harris soared by a whopping 25% across 66 of America’s largest cities.

Moreover, Harris and Biden have presided over three of America’s four most deadly years over the last 25 years. In fact, 30 people were shot over the weekend in Chicago with five known deaths (Hannity also pointed this out at the end after letting Carville spew his nonsense).

One DNC delegate was even robbed at gunpoint in downtown Chicago during the DNC celebration.