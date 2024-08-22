Democrat Delegate Robbed at Gunpoint in Downtown Chicago

The party of joy!

A Democrat delegate was robbed at gunpoint in downtown Chicago on Wednesday.

The Texas Democrat delegate was in Democrat-run Chicago this week for the convention when he was robbed at gunpoint while walking down West Randolph Wednesday morning.

CWB Chicago reported:

A member of the Texas Democratic Delegation, in town for the party’s national convention, was robbed at gunpoint while walking in downtown Chicago on Wednesday morning. The victim confirmed that he was walking with a friend when they were targeted around 2 a.m. in the 100 block of West Randolph. We are working to have a more detailed conversation with the man and are not identifying him by name because he is a crime victim. As CWBChicago reported yesterday morning, a black Range Rover pulled up on the 100 block of West Randolph, and a gunman emerged to rob a 25-year-old man who was on the sidewalk near the Allegro Royal Sonesta Hotel Chicago, 171 West Randolph. After getting that man’s wallet and room key, the robber crossed the street to rob a man and a woman, according to a CPD spokesperson. Those victims were the delegate and his friend. No injuries were reported.

The DNC convention this week has been marred by bomb threats and violent protests.

A gunman was barricaded in a store near the DNC convention in Chicago on Tuesday.

Heavy police & SWAT response to what I’m told is a gunman barricaded in a store about 4 blocks from the DNC at the United Center in Chicago. Police chopper in the air, armored vehicle rolled up, SWAT team w/ shields. pic.twitter.com/tsPpC6r9oq — Garrett Tenney (@Garrett_FoxNews) August 20, 2024

Earlier Tuesday a bomb threat was emailed to a local Fox affiliate on day two of the DNC convention.

Chicago police are investigating warnings pipe bombs were planted at four hotels near the DNC convention.

“We placed bombs in your hotels. F*ck you and all the DNC bastards. You will understand what they are going through,” the email from “kid sniffers” said in reference to the Democrats’ support for a “genocidal regime in Israel.”

Far-left protestors broke down a portion of the DNC convention border gate and climbed over the barrier on Monday.

The protestors clashed with police in riot gear.