Tim Walz’ Former Chaplain Blasts Him for Quitting National Guard Before Critical Deployment in Iraq

In a scathing critique, veterans and former comrades have lambasted Minnesota Governor Tim Walz for abandoning his National Guard unit just before a critical deployment to Iraq.

The controversy centers on Walz’s decision to retire from the military in 2005, mere months before his unit was set to deploy, allegedly to ‘pursue’ a political career.

Retired Capt. Corey Bjertness, who served as the chaplain for the 1st Battalion, 125th Field Artillery, where Walz was command sergeant major, did not mince words when speaking about the Governor’s departure.

“In our world, to drop out after a WARNORD [warning order] is issued is cowardly, especially for a senior enlisted guy,” said Bjertness, now a pastor in Horace, North Dakota, according to the New York Post.

But for many of his former comrades, running for Congress is no excuse for leaving his troops in the lurch.

“Running for Congress is not an excuse,” Bjertness said bluntly. “I stopped everything and went to war. I left my wife with three teenagers and a 6-year-old, and I was gone for 19 months.”

Bjertness added that Walz’s departure at such a critical time was irresponsible, especially given his 24-year tenure with the Army National Guard in Nebraska and Minnesota.

“That means that a new master sergeant needs to come in and get to know everyone. Their task is to keep everyone safe and healthy,” the pastor continued. The sudden need for a replacement, he argued, could have jeopardized the lives of the 500 soldiers under Walz’s command.

While Bjertness acknowledged that Walz should receive the honors due to him for his 24 years of service, he expressed deep concerns about Walz’s commitment to the truth.

“The other allegations, which the National Guard members I have visited with believe to be absolutely true, make me believe we have yet another politician who has a very loose commitment to the truth,” he said.

On Sunday, Tim Walz’s former battalion commander came out swinging with a scathing post on Facebook.

John Kolb, who took over as lieutenant colonel of the Minnesota unit just months after Walz abruptly left to run for Congress, wrote:

Feeling a need to say this: I do not regret that Tim Walz retired early from the Minnesota Army National Guard, did not complete the Sergeants Major Academy, broke his enlistment contract or did not successfully complete any assignment as a Sergeant Major. Unwittingly, he got out of the way for better leadership. Thomas Behrends was the right leader at the right time. He sacrificed to answer the call, leaving his family, business and farming-partner brother to train, lead and care for soldiers. He earned the privilege of being called Command Sergeant Major. Like a great leader he ran toward and not away from the guns. I have no opinion of Mr. Walz's decision to leave service at the time he did. It was his right to retire early. I also have no criticism of his service as an E7 and E8 in the MNARNG. By all accounts and on the record, he was a competent Chief of Firing Battery/Gunnery Sergeant and First Sergeant. I cannot say the same of his service sitting, frocked, in the CSM chair. He did not earn the rank or successfully complete any assignment as an E9. It is an affront to the Noncommissioned Officer Corps that he continues to glom onto the title. I can sit in the cockpit of an airplane, it does not make me a pilot. Similarly, when the demands of service and leadership at the highest level got real, he chose another path.