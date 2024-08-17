Bikers For Trump Join the THOUSANDS of Patriots Lined Up Hours Before Rally to See President in Key Battleground State of Pennsylvania (VIDEO)

President Trump is holding a massive rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania on Saturday afternoon at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza with just 80 days until Election Day.

This is Trump’s second return to the key battleground state of Pennsylvania since the assassination attempt at his Butler rally on July 13.

The indoor arena in Wilkes-Barre can accommodate 8,300 people.

Trump is expected to speak at 4 pm ET.

.@realDonaldTrump off to Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania for a 4:00pm rally at the Mohegan Sun Arena! #MAGA2024 pic.twitter.com/NYiwwF12cT — Dan Scavino Jr. (@DanScavino) August 17, 2024

Bikers for Trump arrived in Pennsylvania to support President Trump.

Bikers for Trump have arrived in Pennsylvania to support President Trump! pic.twitter.com/BUgtRox8eP — Daniel Baldwin (@baldwin_daniel_) August 17, 2024

Thousands of supporters lined up several hours before President Trump arrived in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania.

Look at this LONG line of patriots awaiting President Trump in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania! See you soon!!!! pic.twitter.com/chVq9ujmPN — Karoline Leavitt (@kleavittnh) August 17, 2024

The arena is going to be packed!

Thousands of people lined up to see President Trump in Pennsylvania. President Trump doesn’t speak for another five hours. The arena is going to be packed. pic.twitter.com/tlj6e6qGDo — Daniel Baldwin (@baldwin_daniel_) August 17, 2024

Meanwhile, Kamala Harris’s campaign rally in Raleigh, North Carolina on Friday was held in a crackerjack box.