Bikers For Trump Join the THOUSANDS of Patriots Lined Up Hours Before Rally to See President in Key Battleground State of Pennsylvania (VIDEO)

by

President Trump is holding a massive rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania on Saturday afternoon at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza with just 80 days until Election Day.

This is Trump’s second return to the key battleground state of Pennsylvania since the assassination attempt at his Butler rally on July 13.

The indoor arena in Wilkes-Barre can accommodate 8,300 people.

Trump is expected to speak at 4 pm ET.

WATCH:

Bikers for Trump arrived in Pennsylvania to support President Trump.

WATCH:

Thousands of supporters lined up several hours before President Trump arrived in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania.

WATCH:

The arena is going to be packed!

WATCH:

Meanwhile, Kamala Harris’s campaign rally in Raleigh, North Carolina on Friday was held in a crackerjack box.

There was plenty of open space in the high school gym where Kamala Harris held a rally on Friday.
