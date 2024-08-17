Kamala Harris Holds Rally in Cracker Box with Maybe 250 People in NC – Describes How High Food Prices Are Under Her and Old Joe… You Can’t Make This Up!

by
Kamala Harris held a rally in a cracker box in North Carolina on Friday where she spoke about how high prices were under her leadership. You can’t make this up!

Kamala Harris held a rally in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Friday, where she spoke about how high food prices are under her and Old Joe’s leadership.

Kamala announced a Communist-style price control scheme to combat the inflation crisis she created.

Because of Kamala Harris, prices for meat, poultry, eggs, car insurance, housing, and bakery goods have all skyrocketed.

She blamed the stores.

There was plenty of open space in the high school gym where Kamala Harris held a rally on Friday.

On Friday, Kamala Harris admitted her failed policies have led to the worst inflation crisis in 100 years.

This is why Kamala Harris has been hiding from the press. She is painfully stupid.

“A loaf of bread costs 50% more today than before the pandemic. Ground beef is up almost 50%,” Harris said.

Only about 250 people showed up, including fake news media outlets. These media reporters said NOTHING about her crowd size.

At the same time, this sideshow is taking place, the media and corporate pollsters insist that Kamala Harris is ahead of Donald Trump by several points. It’s not clear who those people might be?

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 