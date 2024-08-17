Kamala Harris Holds Rally in Cracker Box with Maybe 250 People in NC – Describes How High Food Prices Are Under Her and Old Joe… You Can’t Make This Up!

Kamala Harris held a rally in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Friday, where she spoke about how high food prices are under her and Old Joe’s leadership.

Kamala announced a Communist-style price control scheme to combat the inflation crisis she created.

Because of Kamala Harris, prices for meat, poultry, eggs, car insurance, housing, and bakery goods have all skyrocketed.

She blamed the stores.

On Friday, Kamala Harris admitted her failed policies have led to the worst inflation crisis in 100 years.

This is why Kamala Harris has been hiding from the press. She is painfully stupid.

“A loaf of bread costs 50% more today than before the pandemic. Ground beef is up almost 50%,” Harris said.

Only about 250 people showed up, including fake news media outlets. These media reporters said NOTHING about her crowd size.

At the same time, this sideshow is taking place, the media and corporate pollsters insist that Kamala Harris is ahead of Donald Trump by several points. It’s not clear who those people might be?