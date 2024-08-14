This Explains All the Fake News Attacks: 70% of Audience Sharing Musk-Trump Interview Was from 25-35 Age Group

X-Data released their results from the historic Donald Trump-Elon Musk X Spaces interview that took place on Monday night.

X-Data confirmed Tuesday evening that 70% of the audience sharing the Trump-Musk interview was from the 25-35 year-old age group.

X Corp CEO Linda Vaccarino commented on this amazing number: “Young, curious, engaged and tuning into X for a new kind of political conversation.”

And the over 54 age group made up only 1% of audience during the historic interview!

In case you missed it – There were 72 million views recorded when the interview ended on Monday night despite its late start due to a (deep state?) DDOS attack.

While the source of the attack remains unclear, it’s evident that certain forces were desperate to prevent this powerful exchange from taking place. But they couldn’t stop it.

And the combined conversation reached nearly one billion views 12 hours later!

Donald Trump and Elon Musk didn’t just make headlines—they broke the internet. The Musk-Trump interview on Twitter Spaces smashed records, attracting 72 million views by the time it ended, and a total of 16 million viewers who tuned in to the interview.

This screengrab was taken immediately, right after Twitter Space ended.

Ten minutes later, the total number of views for those who felt the need to check on the historic interview increased to 74 million. That is equal to President Trump’s total votes in the last election!

Meanwhile, the Kamala-Harris rally in Philadelphia only garnered 15k views after six days.

Spot the difference: AFTER IN ONLY

6 DAYS: 1 HOUR: pic.twitter.com/1L24Ih2Oga — I Meme Therefore I Am (@ImMeme0) August 13, 2024

This was the most anticipated interview in history.

Now we know why the globalist elites and Democrats were so panicked that it was taking place!

They were really, really panicked! Their negative spin was off the charts!