Kamala Harris and Tim Walz’s Campaigns in Complete Meltdown Over Elon Musk’s Space with President Donald Trump

Former President Donald Trump held a groundbreaking interview with tech mogul Elon Musk on Monday.

The interview was set to commence at 8 PM ET but faced a mysterious delay due to a massive Distributed Denial of Service (DDOS) attack that pushed the start time to approximately 8:45 PM ET.

The origins of this cyber disruption remain unclear, but it has only added to the chaos surrounding Harris and Walz’s campaigns.

Musk addressed the situation on social media, stating, “There appears to be a massive DDOS attack on X. Working on shutting it down. Worst case, we will proceed with a smaller number of live listeners and post the conversation later.”

Musk added, “We tested the system with 8 million concurrent listeners earlier today.”

We tested the system with 8 million concurrent listeners earlier today https://t.co/ymqGBFEJX0 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 13, 2024

Emmy-nominated investigative reporter Catherine Herridge wrote on X, “DDOS is a distributed denial of service attack. This is a cyber attack designed to cripple a network resource (server) by overwhelming it with traffic and making it unavailable for users. Usually a temporary + malicious attempt to disrupt normal traffic. A forensic review can, but not always, reveal source/origination. For investigators, timing can be a tell.”

Explainer… DDOS is a distributed denial of service attack. This is a cyber attack designed to cripple a network resource (server) by overwhelming it with traffic and making it unavailable for users. Usually a temporary + malicious attempt to disrupt normal traffic. A… https://t.co/uM8NeaI1er — Catherine Herridge (@C__Herridge) August 13, 2024

Despite the attack, the space managed to draw in 1.2 million listeners at the moment.

In the wake of this monumental event, emails from Harris and Walz’s campaign teams reveal a state of utter panic.

They sent an email with the subject, “The two worst people you know are live this evening.”

.⁦@KamalaHarris⁩ is so triggered right now. This is the headline of an email her campaign just sent out. Democrats want all tech executives to be Democrats. This is a foreshadowing of how Kamala would target & shut down conservative business owners like ⁦@elonmusk⁩. pic.twitter.com/mrZo7teM5I — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) August 13, 2024

They accused Elon Musk of controlling the democracy in America.

“Right now, Elon Musk is interviewing Donald Trump live on Twitter (we’re not calling it ‘X’). It’s not enough that Musk has pledged to donate millions of dollars to help reelect Trump. He’s using his purchased platform—one of the largest social media sites in the world—to spread Trump’s unhinged and hateful agenda to millions of users.”

The email continued with an urgent plea for donations: “If that’s all you need to hear, chip in $25 now to help Kamala and Tim have the resources to respond to their lies. Otherwise, let us remind you why this is a big deal. The richest person in the world is a lackey for Team MAGA. Musk already ruined Twitter by allowing hate speech and disinformation to flood the platform. Now, Musk is using his vast fortune and broad reach to try to control our democracy.”