They Lied! Local Police Officers Warned Secret Service REPEATEDLY to Guard Roof of Building Trump Was Shot From – Secret Service Said They Would But Never Did (AUDIO)

Local Pennsylvania police said that they warned the U.S. Secret Service that the warehouse where the shooter was positioned needed protection, and the Secret Service lied to them and refused to protect President Trump.

The Wall Street Journal reported that a Butler Police officer’s bodycam shows the Secret Service being warned multiple days in advance to cover the roof of the AGR building.

As The Gateway Pundit readers know, the AGR building is where the shooter, Thomas Crooks, set up shop to carry out his assassination attempt.

The Secret Service inexplicably left the area unguarded despite it being within 150 yards of Trump, an easy shot for a halfway decent shooter.

“I f***ing told them that they needed to post guys f***ing over here…I told them that f***ing Tuesday,” the officer is heard saying. “I talked to the Secret Service guys. They’re like, ‘Yeah, no problem. We’re going to post guys over here.”

And they never did!

#BREAKING: Newly revealed audio captured by a Butler, PA officer’s bodycam shows the Secret Service was REPEATEDLY warned DAYS IN ADVANCE they needed to cover the roof of the AGR building. USSS then said they’d post guys there, which was a LIE. Moments after the sh**ting,… pic.twitter.com/tQGiCtD9gh — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 8, 2024

Because of the Secret Service’s negligence, Trump was nearly killed, and a heroic firefighter lost his life.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that Trump was nearly assassinated almost three weeks ago during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania by a 20-year-old Democrat donor named Thomas Matthew Crooks.

Even worse, we have since learned that had DEI-loving former Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle afforded adequate security to Trump at the rally and allowed the agents to guard the roof Crooks shot from, the incident would have never happened.