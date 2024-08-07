There Are Still Fake Military Identities in Wisconsin Voter Rolls Despite Fraud Conviction of Leading Democrat

Guest post by Rep. Janel Brandtjen

Madison – State Representative Janel Brandtjen issued the following statement today regarding a disturbing discovery of ongoing election fraud:

“While sorting through my mail at home last week, I was surprised to find a piece addressed to ‘Holly Adams,’ a name unknown to my household. ‘Holly Adams’ is one of several fictitious military names the Milwaukee Deputy Clerk created to send legitimate ballots to my home.

For more on that read the article below.

To clarify, a Milwaukee clerk used fake identities to send authentic ballots to my address. Eighteen months after discovering this, I am still receiving mail for the fictitious 'Holly Adams.'

What does this mean? Initially, I thought it was a sick joke, but with the help of individuals who purchased the voter list, I was shocked to learn that “Holly Adams” is voter ID# 701923079. “Holly Brandtjen” is also voter ID# 701923081, and “Holly Jones” is voter ID # 701923080. All these fabricated names are listed in the WisVote system, though inactive and without voting history, but they are being sold to the public on the voter list.

What does this say about the security of our elections? The Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC) and the three municipal clerks failed to remove these fake military identities even after the Milwaukee Deputy Clerk, Kim Zapata, was found guilty of election fraud.

The presence of these illegitimate military voters in the WisVote system highlights a blatant disregard for maintaining an accurate voter registry. Even though they are inactive and have no voting history, the system can be updated daily. There is no plausible reason for these names to remain on the inactive list after being implicated in election fraud. This negligence fosters distrust in the system, and unfortunately, no one will be held accountable for this incompetence.

It's disappointing that, despite their roles as chairs of the elections committees, Senator Knodl and Representative Krug failed to take action to investigate this significant breach of democracy. They neglected to issue subpoenas or demand accountability for WEC’s failure to implement a system that verifies military ballot requests and also complies with existing laws. Although Meagan Wolfe personally committed to removing the fraudulent names from the voter registry, progress remains stalled. Meanwhile, Speaker Vos’ continued inefficiency and lack of accountability are allowing this flawed agency to avoid necessary reforms and persist with its serious deficiencies.”

###