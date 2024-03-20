Leading Wisconsin Democrat Kimberly Zapata Found Guilty on All Counts Against of Her in Voter Fraud Scheme Involving Military Ballots

In November 2022, Rep. Janel Brandtjen, then Chair of the Assembly on Campaigns and Elections, sent out an election fraud alert.
Rep. Brandtjen received three authentic military ballots to her home addressed to “Holly,” a woman who has never lived there.
Brantjen believed this was part of a scheme to steal votes in Wisconsin.
The Gateway Pundit has reported extensively on this 2020 voter fraud scheme in several battleground states where military ballots shockingly went almost entirely to Joe Biden. We posted evidence that this occurred in Michigan, Arizona and Georgia.
Later that week Wisconsin radio host Dan O’Donnell broke the news that Kimberly Zapata, the deputy director of the City of Milwaukee Election Commission, was fired for committing election fraud.
Kimberly Zapata
Milwaukee Elections Commission Director Claire Woodall-Vogg, who we have spotlighted several times at The Gateway Pundit for her questionable actions, says she believes that Zapata was attempting to point out that military ballots can be requested and sent out without a photo ID or even voter registration.
On Monday, Brandtjen alerted law enforcement that someone had sent military ballots in the names of people who don’t exist to her home in what Brandtjen believed was an effort to alert her to how easy it is to commit vote fraud using military ballots.
Milwaukee Elections Commission Director Claire Woodall-Vogg says she believes that Zapata was attempting to point out that military ballots can be requested and sent out without a photo ID or even voter registration through the public https://t.co/D6Nnq5tHWd website.
More… Democrats say Zapata was trying to prove how easy it was to request fake ballots when she committed her crime. Democrats rushed in to defend her. Democrats argued that this was all a conspiracy theory. Even though it worked EXACTLY like Zapata said it would.
Kimberly Zapata later lawyered up.
The Thomas More Society Attorneys Erick Kaardal, Michael Gableman, and Rep. Brandtjen filed a lawsuit on Friday November 4, 2022.
Don’t be fooled. If you believe this was the only instance of military voter fraud in the state, you are highly mistaken.
Fast forward to today —
On Wednesday Kimberly Zapata was found guilty on ALL counts against her for illegally requesting military ballots.
FOX 6 Now reported:
A Milwaukee County jury has reached a verdict in the trial of Kimberly Zapata – and found Zapata guilty on all counts against her.
Zapata is the fired Milwaukee Election Commission deputy director accused of illegally requesting military ballots and sending them to the home of State Rep. Janel Brandtjen (R-Menomonee Falls).
Zapata did not testify in her own defense. She was charged with election fraud. Prosecutors say in 2022, she ordered military ballots using names she made up. Zapata told investigators she was trying to prove there is fraud in our election system. She said she never intended the ballots to be processed…
…In Wisconsin, military voters do not have to show a photo ID to receive an absentee ballot.
Court documents say clerks sent three ballots to the home of State Rep. Janel Brandtjen – who then reported them to the authorities.