TGP’s Jim Hoft on The War Room – We Have Evidence of ANOTHER Democrat-Funded Voter Registration Company That Was Recently Caught Turning in Fraudulent Registrations in Ohio (VIDEO)

On Friday Jim Hoft joined host Natalie Winters on The War Room to discuss the the ongoing Gateway Pundit investigation of the Democrat Party’s massive fraudulent ballot registration scandal.

Earlier in the week, Patty McMurray at The Gateway Pundit identified several states and cities where GBI Strategies was operating in the 2020 election. We know of several states where they were being funded to “sign up” voters for the upcoming election. We also know that this group is famous for turning in thousands of fake ballot registration in just one county in Michigan before the 2020 election. GBI strategies were operating in was operating in Michigan, Iowa, Illinois, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Florida and Washington DC – and likely several other locations.

In 2020 GBI Strategies director Gary Bell announced that he had groups operating in 20 states around the country including all of the battleground states.

On Friday, Jim Hoft teased our massive update that is coming within the next few days.

Jim Hoft: Thanks, Natalie. Yeah, this is still growing, this story. It’s developing. We’re finding this similar groups as GBI strategies have been operating in several states. So it wasn’t just GBI. You know when we first started Reporting on GBI Strategies. We had a report from the state police from Michigan, and they had been looking at this group that’s funded by Democrats, 500,000 by Joe Biden and Senator Gary Peters in 2020. That’s quite a bit of money that they were throwing into this group. And we found out then that they had faked a lot of registrations. And when I say a lot, we’re talking thousands that were turned into county clerks and city clerks around the state of Michigan. We found that the GBI offices were in several of the majority black communities in the state. They were filling out these registrations. They were turning them into the clerks. They were even mailing stacks of registrations to the Clerks. One clerk in Muskegan, as you may recall, this is on the west side of Michigan, she got a stack of 8,000 to 10,000 in one day of these registrations. In a community that has 30,000 eligible voters, she gets 8,000 to 10,000 registrations…

…Let me add one thing, Natalie. And what we also found out is that there are several states where there is GBI strategies, operations. We can confirm in Florida, Alabama, South Carolina, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Iowa, Washington, DC, these are several of the states where GBI strategies was operated in 2020. It wasn’t just Michigan, it was numerous other states. We also believe that GBI strategies was changing its name to operate in some of these states because Gary Bell himself had said that he was operating in 25 states in all of the battleground states in 2020.

Natalie Winter: Where are they operating ahead of the 2024 election?

Jim Hoft: I am just taking a guess, but I would assume they’re everywhere. I truly believe they’re everywhere. I think this is the key to Democrats winning an election. We know in 2020, Natalie… Joe Biden had like 20, 30 people who would come out to see him. There was no energy there. Even when they said he won the election, they had to do it in a parking lot with people sitting in their cars, and there was only about 50 cars there. There was no energy for that man. They came out nine months later and said that the voters for Joe Biden, we found out who they were because Trump had gained in blacks, Hispanics, women, Jews, every category, Trump had picked up more voters. And they said, finally, after nine months, oh, are These are poor white voters in the rural areas. This was complete garbage. This is the crap they’re feeding us.

I believe that as we continue to investigate this, and tomorrow we have a huge piece coming out on Ohio and what’s happening there in Patty McMurray is working on it tonight. She promises me. But they’re doing this in so many states.

And I think this is the key to the Democrat victory. There is no energy out there for their Marxism. There is no energy for the open borders. There’s no energy for trans-ing kids and cutting off their genitals. It’s just not there. So what are they doing? They’re manufacturing, in my opinion, this is Jim Hoft, in my opinion, they’re manufacturing millions of votes by using millions of manufactured registrations. And the investigators captured some in Ohio recently. We’re going to report on that tomorrow.