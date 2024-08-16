TacoGate: Tim Walz Caught in Another Lie, Claims He Uses No Spices on Tacos but Previously Won Competition Using Multiple Spices in Taco Recipe

Democratic Vice Presidential candidate Governor Tim Walz has been caught in another lie, this time about tacos.

In a recent video published by Walz and Kamala Harris, the Minnesota governor claimed he has “white guy tacos” and doesn’t use any seasoning besides pepper when he cooks tacos.

The video immediately faced backlash due to the fact the Harris campaign is attempting to lean into the longstanding false stereotype that white people do not season their food.

However, Walz’s claim that he uses no seasoning on his tacos is not true.

In 2016, Walz won the U.S. Sen. Al Franken’s sixth annual hotdish competition.

According to the NU Journal, Walz’s winning dish was a Turkey Taco Tot Hotdish, which included seasoning such as paprika, chili powder, onion powder, and garlic powder.

LOOK:

Geezus. On a hunch I thought. Hmmm I wonder if Tim Walz is lying about how people in Minnesota don’t season their food. He won’t a recipe contest in 2016. pic.twitter.com/5qJ2aa5wDB — Cernovich (@Cernovich) August 15, 2024

Walz, in a post on his official Governor account in 2022, even boasted that he had won the competition.

Walz wrote, “I don’t know, people… I make a pretty mean hotdish. Check out my award-winning recipe for Turkey Taco Tot Hotdish.”

LOOK:

I don’t know, people… I make a pretty mean hotdish. Check out my award-winning recipe for Turkey Taco Tot Hotdish here: https://t.co/NmY8k537sN https://t.co/5GEmNAJ1AJ pic.twitter.com/mXrypzy1eJ — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) January 12, 2022

Per NU Journal:

On Wednesday, the 158th anniversary of Minnesota becoming a state, Walz’s Turkey Taco Tot Hotdish was named the winner in U.S. Sen. Al Franken’s sixth annual hotdish competition for the Minnesota congressional delegation. Franken started the friendly hotdish off as a way to bring the delegation together and celebrate a Minnesota culinary tradition. After a blind taste test of all 10 Minnesota congressional member’s hotdishes, judges named Walz’s dish the 2016 winner, the third time in four years he has won. Walz’s Turkey Trot Tater-Tot Hotdish took the top prize in 2014, and his Hermann the German Hotdish took first place in 2013. The judges included: Award-winning Washington Post food critic Tom Sietsema, a native Minnesotan who donned a disguise to maintain his anonymity for when he visits restaurants.

Here’s the original video where Walz claims he uses no spices or seasoning: