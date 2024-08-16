“Like, I Have White Guy Tacos” – Tim Walz and Kamala Harris Release Racist, Cringey Chat on YouTube (VIDEO)

“White people don’t use spices” is the Harris Campaign’s message with just 82 days until Election Day.

Kamala Harris and her running mate stolen valor Tim Walz won’t speak to the press but they will post a racist, cringey ‘chat’ to YouTube.

Harris and Walz sat down for a conversation about their campaign. They discussed “white guy tacos,” “hot peppers” and their childhoods.

Kamala Harris has not given a press conference or answered any questions since she forced Joe Biden off the ballot 25 days ago.

Tim Walz is also dodging the press like he dodged his deployment to Iraq.

There is no chemistry between Kamala Harris and Tim Walz and their latest chat was painful to watch.

“Like, I have white guy tacos,” stolen valor Tim Walz says to Harris.

Harris replies with more racism, “What does that mean, like mayonnaise and tuna?”

“Pretty much ground beef and cheese,” Walz said.

“That’s ok, do you put any flavor in it?” Harris asked Walz.

Walz played the white guy who can’t handle spicy food.

“No, they said to be careful and let her know this, that black pepper is the top of the spice level in Minnesota, you know,” Walz said.

Listen, I’m just not much of a spice guy. pic.twitter.com/u9yadJBMh2 — Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) August 15, 2024

It turns out Tim Walz lied about spices.

He lies about everything. Now he’s lying about using spices.

Here are a few of the spices he used in his “Turkey Taco Tot Hotdish: paprika, chili powder, onion powder and garlic powder.

I don’t know, people… I make a pretty mean hotdish. Check out my award-winning recipe for Turkey Taco Tot Hotdish here: https://t.co/NmY8k537sN https://t.co/5GEmNAJ1AJ pic.twitter.com/mXrypzy1eJ — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) January 12, 2022

Here is the full conversation between Harris and Walz if you can stomach it: