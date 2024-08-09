SUCCESS! Anti-Conservative Ad Group GARM Quickly Suspends Activity After Elon Musk Lawsuit

by

On Tuesday, Elon Musk’s X filed an antitrust lawsuit, which was filed in Texas federal court, seeking trebled compensatory damages and injunctive relief, against a left-leaning advertising cartel and several member companies.

The suit alleges X was targeted with an illegal ad boycott.

The lawsuit was filed against the Global Alliance for Responsible Media (GARM), its parent firm, World Federation of Advertisers (WFA), and GARM members CVS Health, Mars, Orsted, and Unilever, who reportedly controls a staggering 90% of marketing efforts worldwide.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported on a damning GOP congressional report which exposed the massive advertising monopoly GARM. 

The GOP congressional report shed light on a massive advertising monopoly that has successfully cornered the world market, forcing companies to accept/censor messaging from the top down. Specifically, the marketing “cartel” is working to silence and suppress conservative voices by choking off their ability to generate revenue.

During a hearing in July, Rep. Jim Jordan began by calling out the World Federation of Advertisers and the Global Alliance for Responsible Media (GARM) for their monopolization of the advertising market and collusion to blacklist right-wing media companies and voices. This one group reportedly controls a staggering 90% of marketing efforts WORLDWIDE.

“How do they do this: WFA members represent roughly 90% of the global advertising spend,” Rep. Jordan explained. “That means WFA has almost monopoly power over advertising dollars and a tremendous amount of market power.”

The marketing “cartel” is working to silence and suppress conservative voices by choking off their ability to generate revenue by censoring their advertisers.

X CEO Linda Yaccarino posted remarks on X following the announcement of the X lawsuit.

She also shared an open letter to advertisers.

“To put it simply, people are hurt when the marketplace of ideas is undermined and some viewpoints are not funded over others as part of an illegal boycott.  This behavior is a stain on a great industry, and cannot be allowed to continue,” Yaccarino said.

“This case is about more than damages – we have to fix a broken ecosystem that allows this illegal activity to occur.”

“This is not a decision we took lightly, but it is a direct consequence of their actions,” Yaccarino added. “The illegal behavior of these organizations and their executives cost X billions of dollars.”

Rumble also announced they were suring GARM after Elon Musk made his announcement on Tuesday.

On Thursday, the World Federation for Advertisers just confirmed that they would be discontinuing GARM – but the lawsuits go on!

Digital Information World reported:

Elon Musk is getting more success after his decision to sue Ad Advisory Group GARM has led to a positive outcome.

The World Federation for Advertisers just confirmed that they would be discontinuing GARM, which Musk tried to boycott ads on the app. This news came in a post by the WFA which highlighted that the decision was not easy.

They claim that the incident would be further evaluated and would continue in court. However, for the time being, they are suspending all activities linked to GARM. In the end, the WFA says it’s confident that it would beat out X any day as the entity complies with competition rules but for now, this is the course of action.

So while the WFA would still fight the lawsuit and accusations that X made, it’s discontinuing GARM temporarily.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 