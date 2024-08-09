SUCCESS! Anti-Conservative Ad Group GARM Quickly Suspends Activity After Elon Musk Lawsuit

On Tuesday, Elon Musk’s X filed an antitrust lawsuit, which was filed in Texas federal court, seeking trebled compensatory damages and injunctive relief, against a left-leaning advertising cartel and several member companies.

The suit alleges X was targeted with an illegal ad boycott.

The lawsuit was filed against the Global Alliance for Responsible Media (GARM), its parent firm, World Federation of Advertisers (WFA), and GARM members CVS Health, Mars, Orsted, and Unilever, who reportedly controls a staggering 90% of marketing efforts worldwide.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported on a damning GOP congressional report which exposed the massive advertising monopoly GARM.

The GOP congressional report shed light on a massive advertising monopoly that has successfully cornered the world market, forcing companies to accept/censor messaging from the top down. Specifically, the marketing “cartel” is working to silence and suppress conservative voices by choking off their ability to generate revenue.

During a hearing in July, Rep. Jim Jordan began by calling out the World Federation of Advertisers and the Global Alliance for Responsible Media (GARM) for their monopolization of the advertising market and collusion to blacklist right-wing media companies and voices. This one group reportedly controls a staggering 90% of marketing efforts WORLDWIDE.

“How do they do this: WFA members represent roughly 90% of the global advertising spend,” Rep. Jordan explained. “That means WFA has almost monopoly power over advertising dollars and a tremendous amount of market power.”

The marketing “cartel” is working to silence and suppress conservative voices by choking off their ability to generate revenue by censoring their advertisers.

X CEO Linda Yaccarino posted remarks on X following the announcement of the X lawsuit.

A Message to X Users pic.twitter.com/6bZOYPhWVa — Linda Yaccarino (@lindayaX) August 6, 2024

She also shared an open letter to advertisers.

“To put it simply, people are hurt when the marketplace of ideas is undermined and some viewpoints are not funded over others as part of an illegal boycott. This behavior is a stain on a great industry, and cannot be allowed to continue,” Yaccarino said.

“This case is about more than damages – we have to fix a broken ecosystem that allows this illegal activity to occur.”