Congressional Hearing Exposes MASSIVE Advertising Cartel Colluding to Censor Conservatives – “Makes Up 90% of Global Market Spend”

Guest post by Miriam Judith.

A damning new GOP congressional report has shed light on a massive advertising monopoly that has successfully cornered the world market, forcing companies to accept/censor messaging from the top down. Specifically, the marketing “cartel” is working to silence and suppress conservative voices by choking off their ability to generate revenue.

During a hearing on Wednesday, Rep. Jim Jordan began by calling out the World Federation of Advertisers and the Global Alliance for Responsible Media (GARM) for their monopolization of the advertising market and collusion to blacklist right-wing media companies and voices. This one group reportedly controls a staggering 90% of marketing efforts WORLDWIDE.

“How do they do this: WFA members represent roughly 90% of the global advertising spend,” Rep. Jordan explained. “That means WFA has almost monopoly power over advertising dollars and a tremendous amount of market power.”

“They collude to make sure no other advertiser supports any news outlets, platforms, or creators that these massive companies don’t agree with. And these people don’t like conservatives,” he continued.

IMPORTANT THREAD https://t.co/8znnLn04AN — America First Legal (@America1stLegal) July 10, 2024

Democrats, like Jerry Nadler, responded to the claims with accusations that Republicans are only trying to “bully advertisers” into paying conservative platforms for ad space, while he laughably attempted to portray himself as a champion of free markets and free speech.

“Advertisers have the right to target their ad to the platforms, websites, and venues they choose. By forcing advertisers to run ads on websites that they deem to contain harmful information and content, the majority would be undermining those companies’ right to free speech under the First Amendment.” Nadler exclaimed.

Ben Shapiro from the Daily Wire also testified at the hearing, stating that his company had been the victim of these suppressing tactics.

“The question isn’t why the legacy media has lost American’s trust – we already know that answer. The question is why despite that loss, the legacy media continue to gain share in the advertising market.” Shapiro continues. ”The answer is simple – there is in fact an informal pressure from democratic legislators, this White House, Legacy Media, advertisers, and pseudo-objectives of brand safety organizations. That system guarantees that advertising dollars flow directly to left-wing media brands.”

These corrupt practices have raised concerns over the potential violation of antitrust laws, specifically when it comes to limiting consumer choice by entering into agreements that diminish fair competition. While the Democrats pretend to be champions of free markets and free speech, their actions consistently contradict themselves.

The facts are as clear as day, especially when companies are allowed to merge to create an organization that monopolizes 90% of a given market, this is a cartel – and it’s allowed to operate because it’s designed to silence dissent and political opposition on behalf of the global regime…

Watch the full hearing: