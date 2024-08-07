Streamer with Nearly 30 Million Total Followers Melts Down After Getting Harassed by Kamala Harris’ Campaign and Secret Service for Livestream Collaboration: ‘I Don’t Know Anything About Politics… I Don’t Give a F—K’

During the Tuesday night livestream, popular Twitch streamer Kai Cenat revealed shocking claims that Kamala Harris’ campaign and the Secret Service have been persistently harassing him to collaborate on a stream, despite his repeated rejections.

Cenat, who has built a massive following of nearly 30 million across various platforms, made it clear that he wants to steer clear of political involvement.

The incident comes on the heels of a viral livestream featuring President Donald Trump and streamer Adin Ross, which broke records with over 100 million views.

Ross, a streamer on the Twitch rival platform Kick, brought Trump on for a light-hearted and entertaining session that captivated millions of live viewers.

The stream featured the duo laughing, joking, and even dancing, culminating in Ross gifting Trump a Rolex watch and a Cybertruck wrapped with an iconic photo of Trump raising his fist.

Trump’s appearance on Ross’s stream was an undeniable success, breaking platform records with over 100 million views.

The former President expressed his gratitude, saying, “Wow!!! Adin Ross Interview yesterday EXPLODED, but in a very positive way! Platform set an all-time record, by far, with over 100 MILLION Views/Hits. Congratulations to Adin and his wonderful mother, father, and family, who I had the pleasure to meet. Thank you also to Barron Trump for the introduction to your friend, Adin. Young people are the future of America. THOSE NUMBERS ARE REALLY BIG ‘STUFF!’”

The pressure on Kai Cenat from Harris’ campaign has only intensified since the Trump-Ross collaboration. TMZ reported that Harris’ team is eager to tap into Cenat’s massive following to promote her presidential ambitions.

Kai Cenat’s services are being requested to help endorse Kamala Harris for President after Adin Ross went all out for Donald Trump … and even gave him a Tesla Cybertruck!!! On Monday, Adin gave a chunk of his Gen-Z audience a taste of political fodder when he hosted Trump to dish on — and diss — Joe Biden and Kamala, the American crime rate … even “relatable” topics like Young Thug’s current RICO trial. It didn’t take long for Kai’s name to become a trending topic across social media SIMPLY for being Adin’s counterpart, but Kamala supporters think he needs to step in and provide balance to the Force!!! Kai’s platform undoubtedly reflects the new landscape of late-night variety entertainment and the opportunities for Kamala to go viral and promote her campaign messaging are infinite. Politics are new territory for Gen-Zers and Kai is currently knee-deep in campaigning for PC developers to adopt the PlayStation title “Bloodborne” to its ranks … not exactly an analysis of the GDP.

According to Cenat, the attention from Kamala Harris’ team has been unwelcome and invasive.

During his stream, Cenat vented his frustration and confusion over the unsolicited attempts to involve him in political matters.

“I got the f—king Secret Service calling me,” he exclaimed. “I don’t know goddamn shit about politics… I don’t give a f—k.”

“I had a bad b**** that I’ve been trying to get on for the last two years that I haven’t spoken to in a year. I haven’t spoken to this girl in so goddamn long, who’s going to have the audacity to text me, ‘We need you a part of the campaign.'”

“At first, I was thinking she was talking about a game, a video game, a modern warfare game or some s***. Or if not that, a clothing brand. I’m like, ‘What campaign?’ She was going to say, ‘We’re not going to get into details.'”

“Say it right now. If this someway somehow something was to go into where I do the stream of politics, I’m going to be 100% honest. I’m going to sit on my stream and say, ‘Why did you guys call me? Hey, I don’t know. I’ve never did anything of politics.’ And these blogs are trying to say, ‘Yo, we got to do this s***, Kai.’ And it’s all the top blogs.”

