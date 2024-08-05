Nearly Half a Million Tune in to Watch President Trump on Live Stream With Kick Streamer Adin Ross (Video)

Donald Trump joined Kick streamer, Adin Ross./Image: video screenshot @adinross/kick.com

President Donald Trump joined Kick streamer Adin Ross on his live stream and was in peak Trump form, laughing, joking, and dancing with Ross.

Ross, who has 4.4 million YouTube subscribers, has supported Trump for some time and had the opportunity to meet him at a UFC fight. He streams on Kick, a Twitch rival streaming platform.

During the stream, with almost half a million people watching live, Ross gifted President Trump a Rolex watch.

Ross said, “I hope you like watches… Rolex.”

Trump responded,  “I don’t know what you’re doing but you really are respected and amazing. I go onto other shows and nobody makes a big deal of it.”

Watch:

The two then sat in a Cybertruck Ross gifted him, which is wrapped in the legendary photo with his fist raised after the assassination attempt, and listened to music while they chatted.

While the two did the famous Trump dance, the President said, “I’ll tell you about TikTok. Trump is going to keep TikTok going.”

The official Donald Trump TikTok page posted the two dancing to YMCA.

@realdonaldtrump @adin ♬ original sound – President Donald J Trump

You can watch the full stream here.

Photo of author
Margaret Flavin

You can email Margaret Flavin here, and read more of Margaret Flavin's articles here.

 