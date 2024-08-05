Nearly Half a Million Tune in to Watch President Trump on Live Stream With Kick Streamer Adin Ross (Video)

President Donald Trump joined Kick streamer Adin Ross on his live stream and was in peak Trump form, laughing, joking, and dancing with Ross.

Ross, who has 4.4 million YouTube subscribers, has supported Trump for some time and had the opportunity to meet him at a UFC fight. He streams on Kick, a Twitch rival streaming platform.

During the stream, with almost half a million people watching live, Ross gifted President Trump a Rolex watch.

Ross said, “I hope you like watches… Rolex.”

Trump responded, “I don’t know what you’re doing but you really are respected and amazing. I go onto other shows and nobody makes a big deal of it.”

Watch:

NEW: Streamer Adin Ross gifts Donald Trump a Rolex on his live stream. Trump then opened the box before showing the watch to nearly 500,000 people on the stream. Ross: “I hope you like watches… Rolex.” Trump: “I don’t know what you’re doing but you really are… pic.twitter.com/FuLGbXxQVd — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 5, 2024

The two then sat in a Cybertruck Ross gifted him, which is wrapped in the legendary photo with his fist raised after the assassination attempt, and listened to music while they chatted.

BREAKING: Adin Ross gifts Donald Trump a Cybertruck with a wrap of the legendary photo with his fist raised after the assassination attempt pic.twitter.com/pStsV2VngI — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) August 5, 2024

Donald Trump jamming with Adin Ross in a Cybertruck is such a mood pic.twitter.com/e4Ybl3iZHW — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) August 5, 2024

While the two did the famous Trump dance, the President said, “I’ll tell you about TikTok. Trump is going to keep TikTok going.”

JUST NOW — Trump and Adin Ross: “I’ll tell you about TikTok. Trump is going to keep TikTok going.” pic.twitter.com/sr5t6eD69O — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) August 5, 2024

The official Donald Trump TikTok page posted the two dancing to YMCA.

You can watch the full stream here.