Speaker at the DNC Says the Quiet Part Out Loud: “We Got 70 Days to Act Right… After 70 Days, We Can Go Back to Acting Crazy” (VIDEO)

Meanwhile at the DNC convention…

The DNC Black Caucus held an event on day three of the convention in Chicago.

A speaker at a DNC “Black Caucus” meeting said the quiet part out loud on Wednesday.

“We got 70 days to act right… After 70 days, we can go back to acting crazy,” the DNC speaker said.

The Democrats are hiding Kamala Harris until Election Day so they can install her, implement her Communist price controls and then finish the job of destroying the country.

WATCH:

Freudian slip of the century from a speaker at the DNC “black caucus” meeting: "We got 70 days to act right… After 70 days, we can go back to acting crazy.”pic.twitter.com/ZBs1feIhDi — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 21, 2024

Kamala Harris still has not given a press conference or done one interview since she forced Joe Biden off the ballot last month.

Harris doesn’t have any policies on her campaign website.

Bill Clinton, Tim Walz and Nancy Pelosi will speak Wednesday night at the DNC convention after the Obamas spewed racist and hateful remarks toward Trump.

Chaos erupted Tuesday night as protestors clashed with police.

Chicago Police arrest more Black Bloc members as officers break up the march: pic.twitter.com/Lf1ypNDQRP — TheBlaze (@theblaze) August 21, 2024

More violent protests are expected Wednesday night.