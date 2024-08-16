Sharika Soal: Why Black MAGA Won’t Be Intimidated by CNN’s Political Bullying

CNN recently published an article titled Black and MAGA: The Identity Politics Inside a Pro-Trump Store. It’s a curious headline from a media organization that invests millions in figures like Don Lemon to shame Black people into voting Democrat.

It’s frustrating when it feels like someone is trying to dictate your choices or actions, especially in politics. Everyone deserves the autonomy to make decisions based on their values and beliefs rather than being told what they should think or do.

In their article, CNN interviewed a 72-year-old black woman named Jo Anne Price, who runs a pro-Trump merchandise store in Christiansburg, Virginia.

Jo Anne Price wears a button that says, “You find it offensive. I find it funny. That’s why I’m happier than you.” Price is a Black woman who runs a store selling pro-Trump merchandise in Christiansburg, Virginia. She’s 72, wears black-rimmed glasses and her gray hair swept back, and has been lifting weights for 20 years. She says, “racism is a made-up word,” and “I don’t know what it is, because it doesn’t exist,” and “if I don’t accept it, it doesn’t apply to me.” By the register, she sells credit card-like objects, one of which says, “WHITE PRIVILEGE CARD.” “When you give it to a state trooper, he’ll let you go. Won’t write you a ticket,” Sebriam Vannoy said of the cards, with a laugh. Vannoy, an older Black gentleman, wore a head-to-toe camo print outfit with “Trump was right” and three Christian crosses printed on the chest. He said the card had worked for him. “He laughed at it and did not write me a ticket,” he said of a law enforcement officer who stopped him. (There has been at least one similar incident: in Alaska in 2022, a woman showed a police officer a “white privilege card” instead of her driver’s license, and she said he let her go.)

When the media tries to paint Black MAGA supporters in a negative light, it’s more than just unfair—it’s an attempt to silence and control us.

Price’s views challenge Democrat and mainstream narratives. She asserts that “racism is a made-up word” and that “if I don’t accept it, it doesn’t apply to me.” These statements express Price’s refusal to be constrained by societal labels and expectations.

CNN’s attempt to scrutinize Price’s political stance underscores a broader issue: the liberal media’s tendency to control and manipulate political identities. Rather than respecting the autonomy of nonwhite individuals like Price, who choose to support MAGA principles, the media prefers to shame and belittle.

Black people are not perpetual victims in need of rescue by any political party. It’s time for those who think otherwise to mind their own business, as Tim Walz once advised.