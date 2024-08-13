Embarrassing: When Stephen Colbert Tells Kaitlan Collins CNN is Objective, Audience Erupts in Laughter “Is That Supposed to be a Laugh Line?” (Video)

Even Late Night Show host Stephen Colbert’s liberal audience knows CNN is a joke populated by partisan hacks carrying the water of far-left, radical democrats.

Apparently, that news came as a bit of a shock for Colbert and his guest, CNN’s notorious Trump hater Kaitlan Collins.

Kaitlan Collins: Trump has been thrown on his heels by this, and he’s not really sure how to go after Vice President Harris.

He knew his attack lines on President Biden. He really has struggled with how to go after someone who’s 20 years younger than him, who is a different gender, a different race.

It’s kinda been this moment where he has not been able to coalesce around a single attack line.

Stephen Colbert: I know you guys are objective over there that you just report the news as it is.

At this, the audience erupted in laughter because, yes, CNN is a joke.

Colbert floundered: Oh, I know. CNN makes it…….:

Collins: Is that supposed to be a laugh line?

Colbert: It wasn’t supposed to be, but I guess it is.

Watch:

Not even NYC lefties buy CNN as objective. @colbertlateshow audience laughed when Stephen #Colbert asserted: “I know you guys are objective over there, that you just report the news as it is” @KaitlanCollins: “That supposed to be a laugh line?” Colbert: “It wasn’t supposed to be” pic.twitter.com/IfqNEDPrfa — Brent Baker (@BrentHBaker) August 13, 2024

Collins has been under fire for her repeated partisan behavior.

Ted Cruz recently brilliantly schooled Collins on voter fraud after she tried tricking him into accepting a rigged 2024 election.

J.D. Vance shut down Collins after she tried to ambush him with gotcha questions on the garbage criminal prosecutions of President Trump.

Collins was visibly dismayed (which doesn’t seem very non-partisan) when Former Attorney General Bill Barr refused to back down on his support for Donald Trump.