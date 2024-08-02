Scott Adams Praises Trump’s Performance at NABJ Event: ‘Oh My God it Was Perfect!’ (VIDEO)

This week, Trump attended the National Association of Black Journalists conference, an event that Kamala Harris skipped.

Democrats and the media have worked very hard to try to make Trump’s appearance controversial, rather than giving him credit for going.

Dilbert creator Scott Adams, who was an early Trump supporter and is an expert in persuasion, thought Trump’s performance at the event was perfect.

From Twitter/X:

“Oh my God it was perfect. It was good as the Rosie O’Donnell. In my mind this was as good as the Rosie O’Donnell play.

Did he look nervous? Nope.

Did he look completely comfortable the entire time he was under attack? Yes he did. He looked like a guy who could take a bullet in the fucking ear and stand up and pump his fist and say ‘Fight fight fight!’. That’s the guy that showed up.

If shooting him doesn’t make him stop, I don’t think your list of insults will.

How much did I enjoy that? 10/10.

Who changed the conversation about all of politics? Trump did.

Did you hear the word weird yet today?

He managed to changed the entire cycle to ‘Why are you being such a bitch’ basically.

Basically she was just a total bitch, and he just treated her like a bitch.

I think he treated her like a bitch, because she was acting like a bitch. Had nothing to do with color.

How much did I love the fact that he treated her like a bitch? I loved it.

How much do I like that? I can’t even explain how much I like that. I like that so much, it’s the best thing I’ve ever seen in politics.