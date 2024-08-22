Rose Unplugged: Venezuelan Immigrant Shares Horror Story of Living Under Communist Price Controls Now Being Proposed by Kamala Harris (AUDIO)

Venezuelan immigrant Daniel DiMartino joined Rose Unplugged this week to discuss the Maduro Regime and horror stories of the Communist price controls proposed by Kamala Harris.

Daniel DiMartino said his family owned a successful gas station in Venezuela until the Communist Regime in charge decided to implement price controls on gas.

The Communist government in Venezuela decided that gas should cost 1 cent to fill up a gas tank.

The Venezuelan government then came in and seized gas stations by paying the gas station owners to operate their businesses.

Daniel DiMartino said his family went from living in a nice home with water and electricity to living in poverty due to the Communist price controls that Kamala Harris is now promising to impose.

