RIDICULOUS: Anthony Fauci Catches COVID Again and Calls for Americans to Mask Up – Has Been Vaxxed and Boosted a Total of SIX TIMES (VIDEO)

The person who was arguably most responsible for the lies that destroyed the livelihoods of millions of Americans during the COVID pandemic has contracted the virus again and has more bad advice.

In a video interview back on July 30 that went viral on Monday, Fauci told Dr. Jeremy Faust that despite being vaccinated to the max; he still caught the virus for the third time.

“I got infected about two weeks ago,” said Fauci. “It was my third COVID-19 infection, and I had been vaccinated and boosted a total of six times.”

In addition to being vaccinated, Fauci also still wears face diapers, despite them doing little to prevent the spread of viruses. Did he forget everything he learned in medical school?

On top of this, he is also calling for Americans to follow his lead and mask up AGAIN.

“The message is that if you are in a risk category you have got to take this seriously,” Fauci stated.

As The Gateway Pundit readers know, an ultra-vaxxed Joe Biden also allegedly caught COVID right before dropping out of the Presidential race following a successful coup. This suggests the vaccines are not working as promised.

Scientific evidence has shown that vaccinated people are contracting COVID far more often than those not vaccinated against the disease and make up the majority of COVID-19 deaths. Double and tripled-vaxxed individuals have the highest rate.

Those who were castigated as conspiracy theorists for questioning the effectiveness of the COVID shot now look more like prophets every day.