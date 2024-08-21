Report: RFK Jr. Set to Drop Out and Endorse Trump This Friday — Sources Reveal Potential NIH or Attorney General Aspirations

Sources close to Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s campaign have reportedly confirmed to Alex Jones that an endorsement of Trump will be made official this Friday in Los Angeles.

The Gateway Pundit reported on Tuesday that RFK Jr.’s running mate, Nicole Shanahan, announced on the Impact Theory platform that they are contemplating dropping out of the presidential race to endorse Donald Trump.

This decision comes in the face of relentless sabotage from the Democrat Party, which has resorted to underhanded tactics to dismantle their campaign.

During her interview, Shanahan expressed frustration over the obstacles they have faced.

She outlined two potential paths: either continue their campaign and risk splitting the vote, potentially paving the way for a Kamala Harris and Tim Walz presidency, or join forces with Trump.

“You know, there are two options we’re looking at and one is, staying in forming that new party. But we run the risk of a Kamala Harris and Walz presidency, because we draw votes from Trump, we draw more votes from Trump. Or, we walk away right now and join forces with Donald Trump and, you know, we walk away from that and explain to our base why we’re making this decision,” Shanahan said.

Shanahan went on to describe the tactics the tyrannical Democrat Party used to destroy the Kennedy campaign,

“They have banned us, shadow-banned us, kept off stages, used lawfare against us, sued us in every possible state, they even planted insiders into our campaign.”

Popular conservative commentator Alex Jones took to his platform to announce that RFK Jr. is expected to officially endorse Trump during a rally in Los Angeles this Friday.

Jones hinted that Kennedy, who has been a staunch advocate for medical freedom and transparency, may be eyeing a top position within a Trump administration, possibly leading the National Institutes of Health (NIH) or even taking on the mantle of Attorney General—an iconic role once held by his father.

"I started reaching out to some of my contacts, and I was able to confirm about an hour ago that RFK Jr. is going to be endorsing President Trump this Friday in Los Angeles," Jones said.

"I was given other details, but I'm not going to give those out about how they're going to do it at this point. This is from inside the RFK Jr. campaign from a very, very trusted source," he added.

"I also had sources very close to his campaign, high up, that had told me that he had been gunning for the head of the EPA or the head of the NIH or even the attorney general slot that his father, Robert F. Kennedy, senior had."

