BREAKING: Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s Running Mate Says They Are Considering Dropping Out and Endorsing Donald Trump — DNC PLANTED INSIDERS IN THEIR CAMPAIGN! And There’s More… (VIDEO)

Robert F. Kennedy’s running mate, Nicole Shanahan, told the Impact Theory platform that they are considering dropping out of the presidential race and endorsing Donald Trump.

Nicole Shanahan also told Impact Theory, “We were sabotaged!” during her conversation that was posted on Tuesday morning.

Nicole Shanahan: “You know, there are two options we’re looking at and one is, staying in forming that new party. But we run the risk of a Kamala Harris and Walz presidency, because we draw votes from Trump, we draw more votes from Trump. Or, we walk away right now and join forces with Donald Trump and, you know, we walk away from that and explain to our base why we’re making this decision.”

BREAKING: Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s running mate, Nicole Shanahan, says they are considering whether to continue their campaign or team up with Trump to prevent a Kamala Harris/Tim Walz administration. Your thoughts? pic.twitter.com/SXgcY0mhaI — I Meme Therefore I Am (@ImMeme0) August 20, 2024

Shanahan went on to describe the tactics the tyrannical Democrat Party used to destroy the Kennedy campaign,

Nicole Shanahan: “They have banned us, shadow-banned us, kept off stages, used lawfare against us, sued us in every possible state, they even planted insiders into our campaign.”

Here is the full interview with Nicole Shanahan.

The Gateway Pundit contacted the Kennedy campaign for comment. We will post an update when we hear back.