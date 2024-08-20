BREAKING: Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s Running Mate Says They Are Considering Dropping Out and Endorsing Donald Trump — DNC PLANTED INSIDERS IN THEIR CAMPAIGN! And There’s More… (VIDEO)

Robert F. Kennedy running mate Nicole Shanahan hints that the RFK Jr. campaign may drop out and endorse Donald Trump.

This is huge exciting news!

Robert F. Kennedy’s running mate, Nicole Shanahan, told the Impact Theory platform that they are considering dropping out of the presidential race and endorsing Donald Trump.

Nicole Shanahan also told Impact Theory, “We were sabotaged!” during her conversation that was posted on Tuesday morning.

Nicole Shanahan: “You know, there are two options we’re looking at and one is, staying in forming that new party. But we run the risk of a Kamala Harris and Walz presidency, because we draw votes from Trump, we draw more votes from Trump. Or, we walk away right now and join forces with Donald Trump and, you know, we walk away from that and explain to our base why we’re making this decision.”

Here is the clip:

Shanahan went on to describe the tactics the tyrannical Democrat Party used to destroy the Kennedy campaign,

Nicole Shanahan: “They have banned us, shadow-banned us, kept off stages, used lawfare against us, sued us in every possible state, they even planted insiders into our campaign.”

That sounds like how they treat all of their opposition!

As many of you know, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is a friend of this website. We were co-plaintiffs in a lawsuit against the Trusted News Initiative, a group that censors and targets independent media.

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and The Gateway Pundit’s Jim Hoft Join Together with Several Others In Antitrust Lawsuit Against Legacy Media for Efforts to Exclude Rivals From Internet Platforms

Robert Kennedy, Jr. is brilliant, considerate, and always responsive to our media requests.

This would be great news for the future of America and global civilization.

The Kennedy camp obviously sees how important it is to defeat the tyrannical left this year for the future of us all.

Here is the full interview with Nicole Shanahan.

The Gateway Pundit contacted the Kennedy campaign for comment. We will post an update when we hear back.

