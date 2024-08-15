SHOCK REPORT: Female Secret Service Agent Abandoned Post at North Carolina Trump Event – Went to Private Room to Nurse Her Baby

A report from Real Clear Politics’ Susan Crabtree reveals that during President Donald Trump’s visit to North Carolina on August 14th, a Secret Service agent abandoned her post to breastfeed her baby.

The shocking details come just weeks after a failed assassination attempt against President Trump at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, which has raised serious concerns about the Secret Service.

According to the report, five minutes before President Trump’s motorcade was scheduled to arrive, the site agent in charge of security for the entire event found the agent from the Atlanta Field Office breastfeeding her child in a room that was supposed to be set aside for Secret Service “official work.”

According to Crabtree, the agent had no permission to leave her post, and she did not warn the site event agent.

Crabtree reported on X:

Shortly before Trump’s motorcade arrival — I’m told five minutes beforehand — the site agent was getting ready for the arrival. (The site agent is the person in charge of the entire event’s security.) The site agent went to do one final sweep of the walking route and found the agent breast-feeding her child in a room that is supposed to be set aside for important Secret Service official work, i.e. a potential emergency related to the president.

Not only can a working agent not bring a child during a protective assignment, but Crabtree notes that two other family members were in the room with the agent, and the group bypassed the Uniformed Division checkpoint.

Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi told Crabtree, “All employees of the U.S. Secret Service are held to the highest standards.”

“While there was no impact to the North Carolina event, the specifics of this incident are being examined. Given this is a personnel matter, we are not in a position to comment further.”

The Gateway Pundit reported in early August that the top Secret Service official who blew the security at the Trump Butler rally is still calling the shots and approving advance teams at Trump rallies.