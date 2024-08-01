Lead Secret Service Agent Called Off Security from Building Roof Before Sniper Shot President Trump – And She Is Still Deciding Security and Advance Teams at Rallies

Jesse Watters on Wednesday night revealed that the top Secret Service official who blew the security at the Trump Butler rally is still calling the shots and approving advance teams at Trump rallies. The female agent is still calling the shots at the Trump rallies despite failing in her one job – to keep the President safe and secure in public.

It appears that there is no accountability in the US government today. You can even fail a security detail and get the former president shot in the head and keep your job.

And we still do not know her name or the names of the other officials who set up the situation that allowed President Trump and others to be shot, despite knowing the situation was not secure.

Jesse Watters: Meanwhile, we have brand new footage from the moments right before Trump was nearly assassinated. You can see crooks running across the roof of that AGR building. The video was actually recorded by James Copenhaver, who was critically injured after crooks shot him twice. That’s just the view from the ground. Secret Service agents were stationed on their own rooftops. They would have even had a better angle to spot the shooter. But during yesterday’s hearing, the acting Secret Service director said, There was no way his team could have seen him… …Crooks wasn’t lying prone on a slope roof. He was moving all around. He was flying a drone. He was raising all red flags with law enforcement. He was dancing on the rooftop. Now we have video of him. I mean, come on, right before he pulls the trigger? It’s been 18 days since Trump was nearly killed on live TV, and we still don’t have answers. What was his motive? How did he build three explosive devices in his parents house without anybody knowing? What was he doing with encrypted foreign apps? Who signed off on the plans that left the building outside the perimeter?… …The Secret Service says they can’t tell us who was in charge because the person’s investigating what went wrong. Really? According to Senator Josh Hawley, it’s a female supervisor. We don’t know her name yet. We don’t know her qualifications. We don’t even care if she’s female. Back in April, the Secret Service was blasted in a petition from active duty agents for caring more about diversity than adequate training, saying it’s a double standard that posed a threat to national security. But no one’s going to think about that. They’re covering their you know what’s. Rep. Michael Walsh: This administration has a real problem throughout the entire thing, from the Defense Department through to the Secret Service, with one word, that’s accountability or the lack thereof. Look, at the end of the day, we’ve got to see people, the American people have got to see people held accountable and fired, at least suspended. I just talked to a sheriff, and one of his deputies has an accidental discharge of his gun. He’s suspended pending further investigation. But the fact that that lead agent is still approving advances, is still approving rallies, is still approving events when they did something so asinine and stupid as leaving that building outside the perimeter, it’s mind-blowing.

Via Midnight Rider: