Report: New Details on Fraud Ridden Migrant Program

The Gateway Pundit reported that the Biden-Harris administration is halting a program that brings migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela into the U.S. after allegations of rampant fraud.

The CHNV Parole Program permits up to 30,000 people to be flown into the U.S. each month from the four countries if they meet certain qualifications. Almost half a million migrants have entered the country under the program.

The Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR) has obtained an internal DHS report that details the potentially massive fraud in the application process.

Specifically, it reveals fraudulent information used in thousands of Form I-134A, the paperwork a sponsor files with USCIS for each alien seeking parole through the CHNV program.

The internal review found evidence of fraud that includes the use of fake Social Security Numbers (SSNs), including SSNs of deceased individuals, and the use of false phone numbers. Many applications listed the same physical address. Some 100 addresses were listed on over 19,000 forms, and many parole applicants applied from a single property (including a mobile park home, warehouse, and storage unit). In addition, many applications were submitted by the same IP address. If this weren’t bad enough, the same exact answers to Form I-134A questions were provided on hundreds of applications – in some instances, the same answer was used by over 10,000 applicants.

Dan Stein, president of FAIR, said, “This damning internal report further confirms that the sole focus of the Biden-Harris administration, when it comes to illegal immigration, is getting as many people into the country as they can, by any means necessary, and at the risk of national security.”

“The CHNV program was established without congressional authorization and in violation of statutory requirements that parole be granted only on a case-by-case basis for explicit national interest or humanitarian purposes.”

Stein continues, “Not only has the administration made a mockery of the law, DHS’s internal investigation proves that USCIS ignored blatant fraud and confirmed applications despite fictitious information.”

“The obvious questions that must be asked now are who gave the orders to ignore fraud? Has the agency taken steps to stop it? And what, if anything, is DHS doing to track down and potentially revoke parole for the many thousands of people granted entry after filing fraudulent applications?”

“It is also imperative that Congress take immediate action to shut down the illegal and fraud-ridden CHNV program that the Biden-Harris administration has been using to mask the full scope of the illegal immigration crisis created by their policies.”

FAIR uncovered documents revealing that DHS has been rubber stamping parole applications without verifying information provided by sponsors or parolees. The explosive new report has led to the quiet pause on the CHNV program. More from Speaker Johnson below: https://t.co/B6KamDtMQx — Federation for American Immigration Reform (@FAIRImmigration) August 2, 2024

FAIR’s full summary of the findings of the DHS internal report can be found here.