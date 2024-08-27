Prince Harry’s Best-Selling Memoir ‘Spare’ to be Released as Paperback, Timed to Coincide with Ailing King Charles’ Trip to Samoa for Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting

Who needs enemies, when you have a son like Prince Harry?

King Charles waited 70 years to ascend to the British throne, only to see his reign tainted by the vitriol aimed at him and his family by his youngest son.

Now, Harry is set to bring out the paperback edition of his best-selling memoir, Spare. And while it is perhaps some consolation that the book would not be updated from its hardback form with new mud-slinging, there’s the question of the timing.

Daily Mail reported:

“Unfortunately, however, its October release will clash with King Charles‘ high-profile appearance at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Samoa, the first time he has attended since acceding the throne and becoming head of the global organization. The meeting will be held from October 21-25 with Harry’s paperback being published in the US on October 22 and then the UK two days later.”

‘Spare’ holds the Guinness World Record for the ‘fastest selling nonfiction book of all time’.

And its paperback release has been timed to coincide with an increasingly rare official function for the ailing King.

The monarch plans to attend the meeting in Samoa despite his ongoing cancer treatment as part of an Autumn tour in October that will also take in Australia.

“The re-issue of Spare will also re-ignite bombshell claims made by the prince against his estranged family including allegations that Prince William broke his necklace and shoved him onto a dog bowl which smashed during a particularly explosive row.

He also recalled numerous private family conversations between himself, his father and brother, and shone a spotlight on difficulties between his wife and the then Duchess of Cambridge – including Kate’s reaction to Meghan saying she had ‘baby brain’.”

Spare’s new imprint will be published in 16 languages worldwide, with the same cover image as the hardcover edition.

The newly-designed package will have the contents of the book unchanged.

“Questions had been raised as to whether Harry would, like many authors, update the paperback edition with a new chapter, particularly considering how much has happened in the last year.

In that time, his relationships with his family has continued to break down, the King has been diagnosed with cancer – which saw Harry make a transatlantic dash to London to see his father for barely 30 minutes – and his children, Archie and Lilibet, have become Prince and Princess.”