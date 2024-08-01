‘You Ran Away, Remember? ‘- Rep. Anna Paulina Luna Hits Back at Kamala’s ‘Say it to My Face’ Taunt to President Trump

Kamala Harris is flexing her “boss babe” muscles and trying to appear tough. In a recent taunt to President Donald Trump, Harris blustered that if he had “something to say, say it to my face.”

Harris made the remarks at a rap concert pretending to be a campaign rally in Atlanta, Georgia. The Atlanta crowd didn’t show up to see Kamala Harris. They turned out to see rappers twerk.

Harris said at the event, “He won’t debate, but he and his running mate sure seem to have a lot to say about me. Don’t you find some of their stuff to just be plain weird?”

“Donald, I do hope you’ll reconsider to meet me on the debate stage,” she continued. “Because as the saying goes, if you got something to say, say it to my face!”

But Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) called Harris out on her empty words.

Luna shared viral footage of her confronting Harris at an airport in 2019 over immigration policies when Harris was a California senator, and Luna worked for Turning Point USA.

Luna approached Harris and asked about children at the southern border.

Harris dodged the question and pretended to be too busy taking a photo deflected to address the concern before an advisor intervened and forcefully pushed Luna away.

Laphonza Butler, a longtime advisor to Harris and current California senator, intervened, forcefully pushing Luna away.

Luna continued, “She is damaging what is happening to Hispanic women and children at the border because she is promoting family reunification.”

Harris, however, continued to ignore Luna’s concerns about what was happening to children at the border despite Luna “saying it to her face.”

Luna called out Harris’s hypocrisy and empty words on X, “Kamala Harris will run away if you say it to her face.”

Kamala Harris will run away if you say it to her face. pic.twitter.com/VXvURQZS4G — Anna Paulina Luna (@realannapaulina) July 31, 2024

Luna added, “Sit down. I’ve said it to your face.”