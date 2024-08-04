RED ALERT: Pentagon Deploys Additional Jet Squadron, Warships, and USS Carrier Strike Group To Israel in Dramatic Escalation of U.S. Military Presence in Middle East

Guest post by Miriam Judith.

The move to take the conflict outside Israel’s borders by the Netanyahu-led Israeli government is proving to be quite a slippery slope that has us seemingly barreling towards getting fully involved in yet another endless war in the Middle East.

On Friday, the Pentagon announced its plans to send additional fighter jets and Navy warships to the region. This strategic move aims to bolster existing US forces and strengthen support for Israel. It comes in response to increased tensions and threats from Iran and its allies, including Hamas and Hezbollah, as IDF forces carry out targeted strikes in Lebanon and, more recently, Iran.



The catalyst for the recent wave of activity was the recent assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, which prompted the supreme leader of Iran to order retaliatory strikes directly on Israel. His advisor to the Foreign Ministry, Seyed Mohammad Marandi, reiterated the point in no uncertain terms, telling the Israelis to “leave” before the barrage comes in an ominous post on X.

Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh explained that the added military assets are meant to bolster the protection of U.S. forces in the region and address the security threats posed by Iran and its affiliated groups.

“We’ve shown since October and again in April that the United States’s global defense is adaptable, and the department can deploy on short notice to address evolving national security threats,” Singh stated. “Thus, the secretary will direct several forthcoming force-posture adjustments to enhance force protection for U.S. forces across the region, increase support for Israel’s defense, and ensure the U.S. is ready to respond to this evolving crisis.”

Singh mentioned that the decision to increase military deployment followed discussions between President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and coordination between Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin III and Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

The Pentagon plans to send additional Navy cruisers and destroyers capable of intercepting ballistic missiles, along with a new squadron of fighter jets. Although these actions are described as defensive, they signify a notable escalation in U.S. military involvement in an already volatile conflict.

Singh stressed that the deployments are intended to be defensive and to deter potential aggressors. However, some critics argue that increased U.S. military presence may perpetuate the conflict and not solve anything to address the underlying causes of the violence – and worse, is increasingly likely to drag us into the war sooner rather than later.