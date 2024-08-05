Rattled Michigan Democrats Launch Investigation of Elon Musk’s Pro-Trump Super PAC For ‘Potential Violations’

Michigan Democrats have launched an investigation into Elon Musk’s pro-Trump super PAC on the grounds of “potential violations” of electoral law.

According to CNBC, Michigan’s Democratic Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson is investigation the America PAC over its methods of collecting data from voters who they are encouraging to sign up to vote.

“Every citizen should know exactly how their personal information is being used by PACs, especially if an entity is claiming it will help people register to vote in Michigan or any other state,” a spokeswoman for Benson’s office said in a statement to CNBC.

“While the America PAC is a federal political action committee, the Department is reviewing their activities to determine if there have been any violations of state law,” they continued. “We will refer potential violations to the Michigan Attorney General’s office as appropriate.”

Such investigations were of course inevitable after it emerged that Musk would be donating millions to America PAC, which is funded by a handful of wealthy tech donors supporting Trump’s presidential campaign.

In a lengthy interview with podcaster Lex Fridman released over the weekend, Musk explained in detail why he was supporting Trump over leftist Democrat Kamala Harris.

His main reasons included securing the southern border, promoting urban safety and cleanliness and promoting fiscal responsibility.

“You want someone who is strong and courageous to represent the country,” Musk said. “It was a choice of Biden… who has trouble climbing a flight of stairs, and the other one is fist-pumping after getting shot. No comparison.”